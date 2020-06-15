99°F
Golden Knights

Ryan Reaves signs 2-year extension with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2020 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2020 - 1:55 pm

Golden Knights bruiser Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.75 million, the right wing announced Monday on Twitter.

Reaves’ previous two-year deal with the Knights, which was to expire this offseason, was worth $2.775 million annually.

Reaves, 33, has eight goals and seven assists this season. He’s led the NHL in hits each of the past two seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

