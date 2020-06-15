Ryan Reaves signs 2-year extension with Golden Knights

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.75 million, he announced Monday on Twitter.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Adam Lowry (17) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) scrap on the ice during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Reaves’ previous two-year deal with the Knights, which was to expire this offseason, was worth $2.775 million annually.

Ryan Reaves has some news for ya 😎 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4Mc1AWgiBJ — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2020

Reaves, 33, has eight goals and seven assists this season. He’s led the NHL in hits each of the past two seasons.

