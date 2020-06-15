Ryan Reaves signs 2-year extension with Golden Knights
Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.75 million, he announced Monday on Twitter.
Reaves’ previous two-year deal with the Knights, which was to expire this offseason, was worth $2.775 million annually.
Reaves, 33, has eight goals and seven assists this season. He’s led the NHL in hits each of the past two seasons.
