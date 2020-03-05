LVMS keeping eye on coronavirus development

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is keeping an eye on the progression of the coronavirus following its first reported case in Southern Nevada.

Joey Logano (22) cruises into turn four late in the race during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, a NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Like most local sporting franchises and facilities, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is keeping a diligent eye on the progression of the coronavirus following its first reported case in Southern Nevada.

“We are staying in contact with the local authorities who know a lot more about this issue than we do,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “We’ll follow whatever instructions we get from local authorities. Our company (Speedway Motorsports) is also paying close attention.”

More news about coronavirus Read here

“So far, I’m not aware of any recommendation to do anything different, other than trying to pay attention to common touch points that we’re asking our maintenance staff to keep a close eye on — the kind of disinfecting we’ve always been doing.”

LVMS recently hosted the first of its two 2020 NASCAR racing weekends. It’s next major motor sports offering is the April 3-5 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.