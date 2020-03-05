78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

LVMS keeping eye on coronavirus development

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 2:31 pm
 

Like most local sporting franchises and facilities, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is keeping a diligent eye on the progression of the coronavirus following its first reported case in Southern Nevada.

“We are staying in contact with the local authorities who know a lot more about this issue than we do,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “We’ll follow whatever instructions we get from local authorities. Our company (Speedway Motorsports) is also paying close attention.”

More news about coronavirus

“So far, I’m not aware of any recommendation to do anything different, other than trying to pay attention to common touch points that we’re asking our maintenance staff to keep a close eye on — the kind of disinfecting we’ve always been doing.”

LVMS recently hosted the first of its two 2020 NASCAR racing weekends. It’s next major motor sports offering is the April 3-5 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
2
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
3
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas conferences, sports events
Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas conferences, sports events
5
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The sign gets installed at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. ...
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The first stadium signage for Allegiant Stadium is being installed Thursday morning, with the lowercase “a” from Allegiant being affixed to the east facing portion of the $2 billion stadium.