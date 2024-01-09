F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building gets permanent name

The 300,000-square-foot building on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane near the Strip is slated to host a number of events in 2024.

The completed Formula 1 pit building in Las Vegas is shown in this tweet from Formula 1 on Nov. 9, 2023. (F1 via X)

This panoramic photo shows the view of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track from the Sky Box at the Formula 1 pit building on Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tented area on the rooftop of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during a media tour before race week on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction continues outside the team garages and entrance at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during a media tour before race week on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s pit building now has a permanent name.

Grand Prix Plaza is the name of the 300,000-square-foot building located on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed. The building opened its doors in November for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Liberty Media, Formula One’s parent company, spent $500 million on the building, purchasing the land and constructing the facility. During race weekend it was the centerpiece of the race, with various high-end spectator zones within the building and on its rooftop terrace offering prime views of the start/finish line.

Betsy Fretwell, former city manager of Las Vegas, was hired as the chief operating officer of the Grand Prix and will be tasked with booking events for the plaza building.

Last year Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said there were already events booked for the space in 2024.

Wilm noted potential bookings for the building included convention-oriented events, driving schools and experiences or utilizing 3D or 4D technology for other activations.

“We do know we’re going to create a lot of opportunities for activations to give people really interesting things to do,” Wilm said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.