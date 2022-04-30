Ice Cube closes out Friday’s NFL draft party on the Strip — PHOTOS
West Coast hip-hop legend Ice Cube closed out Day 2 of the NFL draft, performing in front of a packed house at the NFL Draft theater on the Strip.
West Coast hip-hop legend and noted Raiders fan Ice Cube closed out Day 2 of the NFL draft, performing in front of a packed house at the NFL Draft theater on the Strip.
It was a good day for the massive crowd that gathered after the draft to see Cube — decked out in Silver & Black from head to toe — rip through hit after hit in Friday’s post-draft concert.
