Our most read sports stories from 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2019 - 5:35 pm
 

As 2019 comes to a close, take a look back at the best performing stories in sports for the Review-Journal.

1. “Violator” forced to retire

From columnist Ron Kantowski: Raiders fans have long been known for dressing up like it’s Halloween and terrorizing the team’s opponents in Oakland. But one member of the enclave, called the Black Hole, is being forced to retire due to high prices in the Raiders new Las Vegas home in 2020.

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Du ...
Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. before the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

2. Don Banks dies

From Ed Graney: Don Banks, one of the most respected and recognized NFL writers during the past three decades — and who was hired by the Review-Journal to cover the league — died unexpectedly in August.

Pro Football Now Presented by John Hancock: Portrait of Sports Illustrated NFL Senior Writer Do ...
Pro Football Now Presented by John Hancock: Portrait of Sports Illustrated NFL Senior Writer Don Banks on set at Time & Life Building. Behind the Scenes. New York, NY 9/26/2013 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X156987 TK1 R1 F36 )

3. Thurman, Pacquiao suspensions

From Adam Hill: Following Manny Pacquiao’s win over Keith Thurman in July, both boxers were hit with medical suspensions.

Keith Thurman is punched in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 5 of their WBA super welter ...
Keith Thurman is punched in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 5 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

4. Raiders’ Las Vegas opener

From Vinny Bonsignore: The NFL is trying to figure out how to best showcase the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in 2020. Of all the scenarios being considered, people close to the situation indicate the most likely could be the Raiders’ home opener filling the Sunday Night Football stage.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E ...
The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

5. “Jeopardy!” James

From Todd Dewey: Las Vegan James Holzhauer became an overnight celebrity and millionaire after dominating on “Jeopardy!”, winning 22 consecutive games and $1.69 million. But the game show phenom insists that he’s still the same dedicated family man before he rose to instant fame.

Las Vegan James Holzhauer will take on Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in “Jeopardy! The Greates ...
Las Vegan James Holzhauer will take on Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” in January. (Sony Pictures Entertainment/Carol Kaelson)

6.”Hard Knocks”

From Don Banks: As the Raiders prepared for their turn on HBO’s popular “Hard Knocks”, the Browns shared their lesssons learned when they were featured on the show in 2018.

A crew member of the HBO series Hard Knocks stands on the sideline during an NFL football prese ...
A crew member of the HBO series Hard Knocks stands on the sideline during an NFL football preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Buffalo won 19-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

7. “Annie the Okie”

From Kantowski: In 1968, little Ann Lewis, referred to as “Annie the Okie,” won the barrel racing championship at the National Finals Rodeo by a few hundred dollars at only 10 years old. But she didn’t live long enough to receive the gold buckle.

Ann Lewis was only 10 years old when she was killed in a highway crash in Arkansas before the 1 ...
Ann Lewis was only 10 years old when she was killed in a highway crash in Arkansas before the 1968 National Finals Rodeo along with her mother, twin sister, and fellow barrel racer Sissy Thurman. Ann Lewis won the 1968 barrel race championship posthumously. She remains the youngest champion in pro rodeo history. (Courtesy: Ann Bleiker).

8. George Atkinson III dies

From Dennis Rudner: Former Raiders running back George Atkinson III died in early December. He was 27.

(George Atkinson III Facebook)
(George Atkinson III Facebook)

9. World Series of Poker

From Dewey: Germany’s Hossein Ensan won the World Series of Poker Main Event in July at the Rio Convention Center. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, celebrates after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on W ...
Hossein Ensan, from Germany, celebrates after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas HoldÕem World Championship. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

10. Too late to apologize

From Myles Simmons: The NFL apologized to the Raiders after officials incorrectly ruled quarterback Derek Carr had slid out of bounds late in the fourth quarter in Raiders’ 20-16 loss to the Jaguars in December.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL football game in Oaklan ...
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Jacksonville won the game 20-16. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

