Our most read sports stories from 2019

These were the most-read sports stories on reviewjournal.com in 2019.

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," takes a moment to reflect in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. before the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As 2019 comes to a close, take a look back at the best performing stories in sports for the Review-Journal.

1. “Violator” forced to retire

From columnist Ron Kantowski: Raiders fans have long been known for dressing up like it’s Halloween and terrorizing the team’s opponents in Oakland. But one member of the enclave, called the Black Hole, is being forced to retire due to high prices in the Raiders new Las Vegas home in 2020.

2. Don Banks dies

From Ed Graney: Don Banks, one of the most respected and recognized NFL writers during the past three decades — and who was hired by the Review-Journal to cover the league — died unexpectedly in August.

3. Thurman, Pacquiao suspensions

From Adam Hill: Following Manny Pacquiao’s win over Keith Thurman in July, both boxers were hit with medical suspensions.

4. Raiders’ Las Vegas opener

From Vinny Bonsignore: The NFL is trying to figure out how to best showcase the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in 2020. Of all the scenarios being considered, people close to the situation indicate the most likely could be the Raiders’ home opener filling the Sunday Night Football stage.

5. “Jeopardy!” James

From Todd Dewey: Las Vegan James Holzhauer became an overnight celebrity and millionaire after dominating on “Jeopardy!”, winning 22 consecutive games and $1.69 million. But the game show phenom insists that he’s still the same dedicated family man before he rose to instant fame.

6.”Hard Knocks”

From Don Banks: As the Raiders prepared for their turn on HBO’s popular “Hard Knocks”, the Browns shared their lesssons learned when they were featured on the show in 2018.

7. “Annie the Okie”

From Kantowski: In 1968, little Ann Lewis, referred to as “Annie the Okie,” won the barrel racing championship at the National Finals Rodeo by a few hundred dollars at only 10 years old. But she didn’t live long enough to receive the gold buckle.

8. George Atkinson III dies

From Dennis Rudner: Former Raiders running back George Atkinson III died in early December. He was 27.

9. World Series of Poker

From Dewey: Germany’s Hossein Ensan won the World Series of Poker Main Event in July at the Rio Convention Center. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.

10. Too late to apologize

From Myles Simmons: The NFL apologized to the Raiders after officials incorrectly ruled quarterback Derek Carr had slid out of bounds late in the fourth quarter in Raiders’ 20-16 loss to the Jaguars in December.