Raiders, Green Bay Packers to play preseason game in Canada

The Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game on Aug. 22 in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, a source said Tuesday afternoon.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, center, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Fadol Brown, obscured, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. At right is Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99). (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game on Aug. 22 in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, a source said Tuesday afternoon.

They’ll play at Investor’s Group Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. For months, the Raiders have been ironing out an arrangement to move a home exhibition from Oakland to Canada. Regina, Saskatchewan, emerged as an early favorite before talks centered on Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Raiders carried financial incentive — including a $500,000 stadium rent reduction for the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum — to move the exhibition. But a key reason was to avoid playing on the stadium’s baseball dirt infield. The Raiders share the Coliseum every August and September with the Oakland Athletics.

An announcement from the Raiders was expected later Tuesday.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.