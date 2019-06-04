Raiders, Green Bay Packers to play preseason game in Canada
The Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game on Aug. 22 in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, a source said Tuesday afternoon.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game on Aug. 22 in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, a source said Tuesday afternoon.
They’ll play at Investor’s Group Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. For months, the Raiders have been ironing out an arrangement to move a home exhibition from Oakland to Canada. Regina, Saskatchewan, emerged as an early favorite before talks centered on Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Raiders carried financial incentive — including a $500,000 stadium rent reduction for the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum — to move the exhibition. But a key reason was to avoid playing on the stadium’s baseball dirt infield. The Raiders share the Coliseum every August and September with the Oakland Athletics.
An announcement from the Raiders was expected later Tuesday.
More Raiders: Follow at reviewjourn
Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.