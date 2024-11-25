3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Veteran steps up with 2 RBs out

The Raiders lost their seventh straight game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, falling to the Broncos 29-19. One bright spot was the play of running back Ameer Abdullah.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) is chased by Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) and linebacker Cody Barton (55) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks in a fake punt pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) nearly gets past Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) on a kickoff return during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) sprints up the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 29-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Losses keep mounting

Once again, the Raiders were in the game until the final few minutes.

Once again, they fell short.

The Raiders got the ball at their own 24-yard line trailing 26-19 with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone on a sack the first play of the drive.

Backup Desmond Ridder fumbled two plays later to ensure the Raiders’ losing streak would extend to seven games. The turnover also helped the Broncos (7-5) win at Allegiant Stadium for the first time. Denver completed a season sweep over the Raiders (2-9) after previously losing eight straight in the AFC West rivalry.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was a bright spot in the loss, hauling in 10 passes for 121 yards. Another positive is the fact that the Raiders would pick third in the NFL draft as of Sunday thanks to wins from the Titans and Browns this week.

The team faces a short turnaround, as it next plays the Chiefs in Kansas City on Friday. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is on injured reserve with a fractured right thumb, is eligible to be activated this week if he’s healthy.

2. Abdullah steps up

Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah has carved out a long career by doing a little bit of everything.

He’s a great presence in the locker room, an elite special-teams performer and a reliable receiver out of the backfield.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been a lead running back since his third NFL season with the Lions in 2017, however. He got his chance Sunday with running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) out with injuries. Abdullah’s teammates were excited for him all week, viewing his opportunity as a reward for all his hard work.

Abdullah’s numbers weren’t eye-popping, but he was reliable against the Broncos. He ran for 28 yards on eight carries and shined as a receiver. He caught five of his six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown, grabbing a Minshew pass in the end zone despite facing tight coverage.

3. Special on special teams

The Raiders announced before the game they would play without special teams coach Tom McMahon, who was ill.

Assistant Derius Swinton II stepped in to handle McMahon’s responsibilities. Swinton did his boss proud by pulling all the right strings Sunday.

Rookie running back Dylan Laube made the unit’s first big play with a 59-yard kickoff return in the first quarter to set up the Raiders’ first touchdown.

Then, Swinton dug into his bag of tricks.

Punter AJ Cole hit linebacker Divine Deablo on a pass off a fake punt that went for 34 yards down the right sideline in the second quarter. The play extended a drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson.

The throw was the first pass attempt of Cole’s career. He showed he’s still good at his day job as well, pinning the Broncos at their 2-yard line on a third-quarter punt. Another one of Cole’s punts went for 60 yards.

Carlson, on the other hand, made all four of his field-goal attempts and converted his one extra-point try.

