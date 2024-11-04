Antonio Pierce delays decision on new offensive coordinator

After firing three key members of his offensive staff late Sunday, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he would take the next day or two to decide how best to replace them.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Pierce did not name a replacement for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was fired shortly after the Raiders lost their fifth straight game Sunday at Cincinnati. He also did not disclose replacements for offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, both of whom were fired.

“I’ll use the next 24 to 48 hours to sit down with the staff and figure out who’s going to call the offense going forward,” Pierce said in a Monday morning zoom call with the media.

One likely candidate is passing game coordinator Scott Turner, a former quarterback at UNLV and the son of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner.

The younger Turner has been in coaching for 19 years and spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders from 2000 to 2003. Turner, 42, was hired by then-Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in 2023 to oversee the club’s passing game.

Turner’s offenses in Washington averaged 20.9 points per game in 2020, 19.7 in 2021 and 18.9 in 2022. Nine quarterbacks got starts in his three seasons.

Pierce also said he has not decided who will start at quarterback when the Raiders return from their bye week against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 17.

“I’m using the bye week to look at everything,” Pierce said.

