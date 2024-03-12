55°F
Raiders News

‘Best DLine in the whole NFL’?: Fans react to Raiders’ moves

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 6:01 am
 
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacob ...
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Raiders had a busy day on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

The Raiders made numerous moves, including signing a veteran quarterback, losing a starting running back and bringing in a new defensive tackle.

Perhaps the biggest move of the day was signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal. The defensive tackle got many fans excited about the prospect of having a defensive line with Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.

Signing quarterback Gardner Minshew brought out both supporters and detractors.

One of the biggest moves of the day didn’t concern bringing in a new player, but rather who the Raiders lost. Running back Josh Jacobs will reportedly sign a contract with the Green Bay Packers, ending the starting running back’s tenure with Las Vegas.

The NFL’s new league year officially begins on Wednesday.

