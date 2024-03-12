‘Best DLine in the whole NFL’?: Fans react to Raiders’ moves
The Raiders had a busy day during the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period and Raider Nation had some thoughts about it.
The Raiders had a busy day on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.
The Raiders made numerous moves, including signing a veteran quarterback, losing a starting running back and bringing in a new defensive tackle.
Perhaps the biggest move of the day was signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal. The defensive tackle got many fans excited about the prospect of having a defensive line with Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.
This could be the best DLine in the whole NFL pic.twitter.com/NOhL8MRUGJ
— vegas (@vegastiming) March 11, 2024
Signing quarterback Gardner Minshew brought out both supporters and detractors.
The @Raiders are adding QB Gardner Minshew.
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 11, 2024
One of the biggest moves of the day didn’t concern bringing in a new player, but rather who the Raiders lost. Running back Josh Jacobs will reportedly sign a contract with the Green Bay Packers, ending the starting running back’s tenure with Las Vegas.
Best of luck in Green Bay Josh Jacobs. Once a Raider, always a Raider. ☠️ 🏴☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cTJDAKf8vB
— Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) March 11, 2024
The NFL’s new league year officially begins on Wednesday.