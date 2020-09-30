Derek Carr says players tried to meet COVID-19 protocols

In this still image taken from video, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, meets with people at a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Several Las Vegas Raiders players attended a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller that might have violated league rules for the coronavirus pandemic. The Darren Waller Foundation held a fundraising event at a country club just outside Las Vegas to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren't wearing masks. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday that he and his teammates not wearing masks to a fundraiser Monday night at DragonRidge Country Club was more of a momentary lapse on what otherwise was important and successful event.

The gala was organized by tight end Darren Waller to raise money to help young adults addicted to drugs and alcohol. Waller wore a mask, according to one attendee.

“I feel like we’ve done a fantastic job around here, and I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff,” Carr said. “We felt terrible about that. We addressed it. We talked about it with Coach (Jon Gruden). We talk with our trainers about what really went down. I have to have dinners and dates with my wife at my house. I haven’t taken her out to eat all season.

“So we’ve been doing our very best. We had a few moments where we slipped up, took our masks off so people could see our faces. We signed waivers. Hand sanitizer like crazy. All this kind of stuff. We tried our best even at the event, and we weren’t perfect, but we were trying our best. We weren’t trying to be careless or reckless.”

The city of Henderson fined the country club $2,000 for violating the state’s COVID-19 directives.

Gruden said the team in general has “done an excellent job” of adhering to NFL and governmental protocols.

“Last night, it was addressed with our players,” Gruden said. “They walked in (the country club) with their masks on. Sometimes you go to a restaurant and take your mask off. They’re aware of their mistake.

“By the way, that was a great cause. He raised over $300,000. I appreciate our players being there in support of him.”

