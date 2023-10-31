70°F
Raiders News

Josh McDaniels says Raiders mulling changes on offense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2023 - 1:52 pm
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media after the NFL football game aga ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media after the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that changes could be on the way after an ugly offensive performance in a loss to the Lions, but he didn’t go into specifics about what that could mean for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“There’s a lot of things we’re going to look at and a lot of things we’re going to consider,” McDaniels said.

That could include a decision on whether Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback, though McDaniels declined to specifically comment on the position.

The Raiders were defeated 26-14 in Detroit on “Monday Night Football” and held to 157 total yards.

McDaniels said the team hadn’t met yet, and the coaches were still in the process of evaluating the film.

But he did express frustration that the defense had done such a good job of not just keeping the Raiders competitive, but also forcing turnovers and even running one back for a touchdown.

“We didn’t take enough advantage of that,” McDaniels said. “We have to be able to be more productive offensively so we can get control of the game to some degree.”

The Raiders (3-5) have two straight games at Allegiant Stadium, hosting the Giants on Sunday and the Jets on Nov. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

