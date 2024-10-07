Maxx Crosby fires back at former NFL GM: ‘Don’t speak on my name’

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said after Sunday’s loss to the Broncos he was upset by comments made on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week.

DENVER — Raiders star Maxx Crosby may have been dealing with an ankle injury this week, but his ears were working just fine.

He didn’t like what he heard.

Crosby returned to action Sunday after missing the first game of his career last week against the Browns. He recorded two sacks against the Broncos and then fired back at former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, who suggested there was possible discord between Crosby and coach Antonio Pierce during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week.

“If you speak for me and you know what’s going on, then we can have a conversation,” Crosby said. “But don’t speak on my name when you don’t know what the hell is going on.”

Crosby was upset that Lombardi — whose son Mick was the Raiders offensive coordinator from 2022 until midway through last season — insinuated he didn’t attend the Browns game while inactive because there was friction between him and Pierce.

“That bothers me,” Lombardi said on the show. “That tells me there’s something going on in the locker room.

“There seems to be more than one disconnect. Crosby has always been the team guy, but when he doesn’t show up to a game, that tells me something without knowing something.”

Crosby said it was difficult to stay away from his teammates, but he did what he thought was best to make sure he returned as soon as possible. He said he was going crazy watching his teammates compete without him, but it was easier because the Raiders won.

His joy proved to be short-lived.

“Then I have to hear these clowns talking online and talking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ saying something is going on,” Crosby said. “These clowns are sitting on a couch talking about what I should be doing. When the reality is I’m gaining yardage and trying to get right so I can get back on the field. Everyone knows my intentions but they try to speak for me.

“But don’t speak about me when you don’t know what’s going on and you’re speaking for me or speaking about the organization. ‘Oh, something must be going on with Maxx.’ Come on, bro. You know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I have this (expletive) tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Lombardi’s comments came at the end of a question about Davante Adams, who made it clear he would prefer to be traded from the Raiders this week.

Crosby said while many players or teams may struggle to deal with that kind of situation, he’s been through so many things in Las Vegas that he just considers it another bump in the road.

“You think I’m not used to this (expletive)?” Crosby said. “It is what it is. I’ve been dealing with it my whole career. Davante is my boy and I love Davante. And he’s going to do what he’s going to do. I wish him the best. He’s not healthy right now and he’s got to get healthy, but we’re focused on the Raiders. We’re focused on who’s here now and we’re focused on winning. We have to find ways to do that.”

Crosby said he’s still not 100 percent, but he looked better than he did in the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 22. He said, in hindsight, he should have considered sitting that game out.

“I wasn’t going to let anyone tell me I wasn’t playing against Carolina even though I was fresh off the sprain,” Crosby said. “I had to feel that for myself. I didn’t want to feel like that ever again on the field. I didn’t feel like myself and I felt like in certain situations I was hurting the team and that’s tough.

“It’s another test. I’m constantly getting tested. I feel like it’s the story of my life. But I love it and I live for it. We’ll be good.”

Crosby said he didn’t do any additional damage to his ankle Sunday.

Bowers finds the end zone

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers scored his first NFL touchdown with a splashy play on Sunday’s opening drive, going up high to secure a long pass from Gardner Minshew before turning and running down the sideline for a 57-yard score.

He even got to keep the ball thanks to some quick thinking from DJ Turner.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it so I just tossed it on the ground and then I think DJ grabbed it,” Bowers said. “I’ll probably take it home now and sit it on a shelf somewhere.

Bowers credited Tre Tucker’s downfield blocking for making the run after the catch more of a leisurely jog to paydirt.

“I just see the ball and catch the ball. He did a great job and kind of sprung it,” said Bowers, who also credited Minshew’s throw. “It was cool. All I did was jump up and catch it. I just wish we could have won.”

Bowers said he still hadn’t seen a replay because he was swarmed by teammates after the score and wasn’t able to look up on the screen or grab a tablet.

The score was part of a big day for Bowers, who had eight catches for 97 yards.

He now has 28 catches on the year, the second-most by a rookie tight end through five games in NFL history, behind only Keith Jackson’s 29. Bowers joins Amari Cooper as the only players in franchise history with at least 300 yards in his first five career games.

Thriving on third

Second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett recorded his sixth pass breakup of the season, tied for fifth in the league.

He has been particularly good on third down where his five passes defensed lead the league.

“We just have to get off the field and it’s my job to help us do that,” he said. “I just rely on my training and my fundamentals. I’m not trying to go out there and do too much, just doing my job and letting the plays come to me.”

