Raider Nation comes out in full force at Allegiant Stadium — BLOG

It was a long time coming for players and fans alike, but the Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to take the field in front of a full crowd at their new home, Allegiant Stadium.

Fans, including Mark Acasio as Gorilla Rilla cheer a touchdown during the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Carlos Santana, left, performs during halftime of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marie Osmond sings the National anthem before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiderettes perform for the fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An Allegiant Stadium employee shows a mask required sign to a fan attending a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former Raiders player Jim Otto, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and union leader Tommy White celebrate with fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders fans finally got to watch their team en masse Saturday night as the Raiders hosted the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s been a long time coming for players and fans alike, but tonight the Raiders were finally able to take the field in front of a full crowd at their new home, Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders honor Dr. Miriam Adelson

Dr. Miriam Adelson was the ceremonial lighter of the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Adelson, the co-founder of the Adelson Foundation and widow of Sheldon Adelson, was honored with a video detailing the countless charitable contributions of herself and the foundation.

Allegiant Stadium is ready for kickoff!

Minutes before kickoff, and Allegiant Stadium is filling up to its capacity of 65,ooo. Raider Nation is out in full force!

This looks to be a favorite spot to hang out before, during or after the game. And you can’t beat the view. Fans were gathering in the Coors Light Landing around the Al Davis Memorial torch before today’s game.

RAIDERS GAMEDAY PARKING: I am out on Polaris Ave. where @AllegiantStadm officials are saying optimal parking time is almost over. Plenty of parking left and plenty of staff on hand to direct attendees. #RaiderNation @reviewjournal @VegasNation #VegasNation #RJNow #Raiders pic.twitter.com/qhihm8x0Yl — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) August 14, 2021

Raiders House Band performs for fans

David Perrico and his band are entertaining Raiders fans eagerly awaiting the 6 p.m. kickoff, while some fans pose for pictures in the Black Hole section of Allegiant Stadium.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Allegiant Stadium

After sitting complete for 379 days, Raiders owner Mark Davis carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, officially opening the $2 billion facility to Raider Nation.

With the Raiders playing their inaugural season last year without fans, the team’s first preseason game of the year has as much hype as any game not in the regular season.

Davis himself hasn’t been to an event at the stadium, after vowing to fans that if they couldn’t attend, he wouldn’t either.

“It feels like it’s been 60 years,” Davis said of the year-long wait. “Finally we get to go home.”

Among the invited guests who took part in the ribbon cutting were Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and entertainer Carlos Santana.

Fans already began congregating around the stadium as the Raider faithful began carrying out the first official tailgate parties in the organization’s history here. Tailgating was a staple when the team was in Oakland, and early on, it is evident that tradition translated over to Southern Nevada.

Stay with us all day we as bring you live reports on the fan experience that only Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium can provide.

What you need to know

Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.

— Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium

— What to watch in the Raiders preseason opener

— Mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium

— Field of Dreams: An in-depth look at Allegiant Stadium

