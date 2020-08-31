Allegiant Stadium
FIELD OF DREAMS
The sky is the limit for the new home of the Raiders and UNLV football
Clear roof
The translucent roof panels are designed to give the stadium an outdoor feel during day games. They will be naturally lighted while offering the comfort of a temperature-controlled facility. The panels were laid on framing installed above a cable net consisting of 100 steel cables.
Outside screen
The screen on the side of Allegiant Stadium facing Interstate 15 is huge — 27,600 square feet in area — but it will only be the third largest in Las Vegas. It is made of a stainless steel mesh fabric and will not impede the view of those looking out from inside the stadium.
Flex joint
A special structure connects sections of the support structure but also allows independent movement in the event of a wind load, seismic jolt or temperature spike. What holds them together is a spherical bearing that looks like a pivoting joint. It can adjust and absorb some movement laterally. Spherical bearings allow slight movement — up to two inches. In a building of this size, temperature change alone could cause the building to swell by a couple of inches. The spherical bearings relieve the pressure from those points where glass could shatter or steel could bend.
Cores
The stadium is built around eight concrete cores. They were set well below ground, below the pilings that support the rest of the stadium, so that they can support a large amount of weight. These support the outer shell of the building. The roof's steel canopy sections also sit on top of the cores.