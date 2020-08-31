Allegiant Stadium FIELD OF DREAMS The sky is the limit for the new home of the Raiders and UNLV football

NOVEMBER 13th, 2017 OFFICIALS REMOVE SEVERAL SHOVELS OF DIRT FROM A 64-ACRE PLOT OF LAND

TOP STADIUM FEATURES - Retractable grass field tray with 72 motors carrying 895,000 cubic yards of concrete, metal, grass - Clear roof made with ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (EFTE), a fluorine-based plastic - Exterior curtain wall of curvy dark glass facing Interstate 15 - Lanai doors that open to a view of the Strip, with a pear-style entrance below that recalls the L.A. Coliseum and its Olympic torch



Clear roof The translucent roof panels are designed to give the stadium an outdoor feel during day games. They will be naturally lighted while offering the comfort of a temperature-controlled facility. The panels were laid on framing installed above a cable net consisting of 100 steel cables.

Outside screen The screen on the side of Allegiant Stadium facing Interstate 15 is huge — 27,600 square feet in area — but it will only be the third largest in Las Vegas. It is made of a stainless steel mesh fabric and will not impede the view of those looking out from inside the stadium. Flex joint A special structure connects sections of the support structure but also allows independent movement in the event of a wind load, seismic jolt or temperature spike. What holds them together is a spherical bearing that looks like a pivoting joint. It can adjust and absorb some movement laterally. Spherical bearings allow slight movement — up to two inches. In a building of this size, temperature change alone could cause the building to swell by a couple of inches. The spherical bearings relieve the pressure from those points where glass could shatter or steel could bend. Cores The stadium is built around eight concrete cores. They were set well below ground, below the pilings that support the rest of the stadium, so that they can support a large amount of weight. These support the outer shell of the building. The roof's steel canopy sections also sit on top of the cores.

Retractable grass field A retractable field tray houses the Raiders’ natural grass playing surface. The field sits outside on non-Raiders game days to get the sunshine needed to promote growth. Before the Raiders take the field for games in their new stadium, workers will move the 9,500-ton natural grass field into place on the stadium floor. Stadium architects devised the elaborate system to grow nearly an acre of grass on a portable tray outdoors and then wheel it into place for games in response to Raiders owner Mark Davis’ insistence that his team play on a natural grass field. The Las Vegas tray is expected to have 72 motors — enough redundancy so that the field can still move if three motors per side were to fail. The materials

LANAI DOORS That 80-by-215-foot opening will have lanai doors that can be opened for fresh air on those perfect fall days Southern Nevada is famous for. Those doors and the translucent stadium roof will give the the look and feel of an outdoor venue with a natural grass field. Just above the main entrance to the stadium, the plaza will be traffic — from there, some people will move down toward the field level or up to the higher reaches of the stadium. Having a main entry where half the attendees go up and half go down is considered the ideal ingress and egress pattern for a stadium. And at the plaza, an eternal flame will be lit in memory of Raiders founder Al Davis. From there, look to the north and you’ll catch a view of the Las Vegas Strip.

AL DAVIS MEMORIAL The 93-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch that spans multiple levels of the stadium can be seen towering over the main entrance on the north end of the Raiders' new $1.9 billion home.