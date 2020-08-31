83°F
ALLEGIANT STADIUM CONSTRUCTION

Allegiant Stadium

FIELD OF DREAMS

The sky is the limit for the new home of the Raiders and UNLV football

Allegiant Stadium will seat 65,000. That much is certain. But how much this new facility will mold the future of Las Vegas remains incalculable. Las Vegas was a sports town long before the Raiders relocated from Oakland. A stadium like Allegiant only raises the bar.
“It’s the most magnificent stadium and exists in the entertainment capital of the world,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “It is a dream. My family’s dream.”
TOP NFL STADIUMS
Lights honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on display at the Allegiant Stadium construction site on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
The empty lot where Allegiant Stadium stands pictured on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The structure of Allegiant Stadium begins to take shape on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aerial photo of Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
NOVEMBER 13th, 2017
OFFICIALS REMOVE SEVERAL SHOVELS OF DIRT FROM A 64-ACRE PLOT OF LAND
(Severiano del Castillo Galvãn and Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participate in the Stadium Groundbreaking Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Apollo Corley drives a stake during a ceremony to officially announce Las Vegas as the new home of the Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for construction workers during the official announcement ceremony at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Workers install a truss at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A detailed view of the lanai doors during a tour of the Allegiant Stadium construction site on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The lanai doors at the Allegiant Stadium construction site on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A detailed map showing the 100 level at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's signature adorns a display inside Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A view of the concourse at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The luxury suites at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A detailed view of the seats at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Phones are pictured in the press box inside Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The end zone suites at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The lanai doors are located behind the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Reflections on the glass outside Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the natural grass field tray on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
TOP STADIUM FEATURES
- Retractable grass field tray with 72 motors carrying 895,000 cubic yards of concrete, metal, grass
- Clear roof made with ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (EFTE), a fluorine-based plastic
- Exterior curtain wall of curvy dark glass facing Interstate 15
- Lanai doors that open to a view of the Strip, with a pear-style entrance below that recalls the L.A. Coliseum and its Olympic torch READ MORE

TIMELINE OF CONSTRUCTION

Clear roof

The translucent roof panels are designed to give the stadium an outdoor feel during day games. They will be naturally lighted while offering the comfort of a temperature-controlled facility. The panels were laid on framing installed above a cable net consisting of 100 steel cables.
READ MORE

Outside screen

The screen on the side of Allegiant Stadium facing Interstate 15 is huge — 27,600 square feet in area — but it will only be the third largest in Las Vegas. It is made of a stainless steel mesh fabric and will not impede the view of those looking out from inside the stadium.

Flex joint

A special structure connects sections of the support structure but also allows independent movement in the event of a wind load, seismic jolt or temperature spike. What holds them together is a spherical bearing that looks like a pivoting joint. It can adjust and absorb some movement laterally. Spherical bearings allow slight movement — up to two inches. In a building of this size, temperature change alone could cause the building to swell by a couple of inches. The spherical bearings relieve the pressure from those points where glass could shatter or steel could bend.

Cores

The stadium is built around eight concrete cores. They were set well below ground, below the pilings that support the rest of the stadium, so that they can support a large amount of weight. These support the outer shell of the building. The roof's steel canopy sections also sit on top of the cores.

Retractable grass field
A retractable field tray houses the Raiders’ natural grass playing surface. The field sits outside on non-Raiders game days to get the sunshine needed to promote growth. Before the Raiders take the field for games in their new stadium, workers will move the 9,500-ton natural grass field into place on the stadium floor. READ MORE
Stadium architects devised the elaborate system to grow nearly an acre of grass on a portable tray outdoors and then wheel it into place for games in response to Raiders owner Mark Davis’ insistence that his team play on a natural grass field. The Las Vegas tray is expected to have 72 motors — enough redundancy so that the field can still move if three motors per side were to fail.
The materials
Aerial view of the natural grass field tray at Allegiant Stadium and on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Players and coaches take the field during the first training camp scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The lanai doors are located behind the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LANAI DOORS
That 80-by-215-foot opening will have lanai doors that can be opened for fresh air on those perfect fall days Southern Nevada is famous for. Those doors and the translucent stadium roof will give the Las Vegas stadium the look and feel of an outdoor venue with a natural grass field. Just above the main entrance to the stadium, the plaza will be ideally suited for fan traffic — from there, some people will move down toward the field level or up to the higher reaches of the stadium. Having a main entry where half the attendees go up and half go down is considered the ideal ingress and egress pattern for a stadium. And at the plaza, an eternal flame will be lit in memory of Raiders founder Al Davis. From there, look to the north and you’ll catch a view of the Las Vegas Strip. READ MORE
LANAI DOORS
MOVABLE OBJECTS THAT OPEN TO A VIEW OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP
AL DAVIS MEMORIAL
The 93-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch that spans multiple levels of the stadium can be seen towering over the main entrance on the north end of the Raiders’ new $1.9 billion home. READ MORE
AL DAVIS MEMORIAL TORCH
THE TORCH IS THE CENTERPIECE IN A STADIUM FILLED WITH NOTABLE FEATURES
Construction of the Al Davis Memorial Torch during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The torch is made of carbon fiber and aluminum. It won’t have an actual flame but instead will be a mixture of lights and special effects and a 1,000-gallon water tank. A mist will allow the special effects to come through. The tank sits at the bottom of the memorial.
The lanai doors are retractable doors that will open on game and event days, weather permitting, giving the 65,000-seat stadium an open feel. A 55,000-square-foot peristyle club will encircle the torch. It is one of nine clubs in the stadium, but it’s the only one open to any attendee who purchased a ticket for a stadium event. READ MORE
Artwork featuring past players at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphotos
