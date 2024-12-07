Raiders-Buccaneers preview: Odds, players to watch, plus prediction

The Raiders will try to snap their eight-game losing streak Sunday when they play a Buccaneers team still fighting for an NFC playoff spot.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 19-17. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks for an open receiver during an NFL Football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

The Raiders (2-10) will head to Florida for the second time this month Sunday in the hopes of snapping their eight-game losing streak.

The team’s sixth loss of its current skid came to the Dolphins on Nov. 17. The Raiders are heading to Tampa, Florida, this week in search of a different result. They’ll take on a 6-6 Buccaneers team that’s still fighting for a playoff berth and the NFC South title.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Buccaneers

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Raymond James Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Buccaneers -6½, total 46

Series history

The Raiders hold a 7-4 edge in the series, which dates back to 1976. The two teams have split their last eight meetings.

The Raiders won their first three matchups with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay has the most important win in the series. It defeated the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl 37 in 2003.

Last meeting

Oct. 25, 2020 — Tom Brady looked right at home in his first game at Allegiant Stadium, long before he became one of the Raiders’ minority owners.

Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns to help the Buccaneers win 45-20 in a game that was played in front of no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarterback also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden will record his first sack since Sept. 29.

2. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed three long field-goal attempts last week, will connect on two tries of at least 50 yards.

3. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will catch at least 10 passes for the first time this season.

Storyline

The Raiders, despite the perception that they should lose as many games as possible to ensure a high draft pick, continue to fight each and every week.

They just can’t find a way to win. They seemed to invent a new way to lose last week, when a fumbled snap between rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson and quarterback Aidan O’Connell in field-goal range sealed the team’s 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders haven’t won since Sept. 29, and it may be tough to turn things around Sunday. They’re traveling across the country and playing a team that is fighting to get into the playoffs.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders made some strides on offense last week, though they didn’t get going until the second quarter.

Interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner seems to have made a few tweaks that appear to be helping.

O’Connell was quicker and more decisive with his throws against Kansas City. Running back Sincere McCormick has also brought a spark to the Raiders’ dreadful rushing attack. He almost never gets brought down by the first tackler. His production has opened up the team’s play-action passing game.

Those have been welcome developments for an offense that’s been searching for answers outside of just throwing the ball to rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

When the Buccaneers have the ball

Evans is a star and rookie running back Bucky Irving has given the Buccaneers’ offense a major boost.

But quarterback Baker Mayfield makes Tampa Bay go. He has enough arm strength to attack all areas of the field and is willing to take the kinds of chances that lead to big plays.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said an underrated element of Mayfield’s game is his ability to get the offense out of bad plays, especially in the run game.

“I wish there was a statistic for that, but to get them in the right run play, that’s always key,” Graham said. “And you see that happening, whether it’s from the motions, boom, he checks the play. Or he sees a look that he likes, and then he gets them to a run. And they have the backs to do that.”

Of course, that’s just one part of Mayfield’s game.

“The arm strength and the arm talent is obviously there,” Graham said. “He can make every throw, and you can see that he trusts his arm, so he’s willing to stick it in there versus tight windows. He does a good job of putting it on the right shoulder for the receivers. He does a good job there. And then he could throw the ball down the field as well. So, to me, he has full access to the field because of his arm strength and he has full access to the field because of his knowledge of the game.”

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), RB Zamir White (quad). DOUBTFUL: TE Justin Shorter (back). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle). FULL: LG Jordan Meredith (shoulder), QB Aidan O’Connell (illness), RB Ameer Abdullah (foot).

■ Buccaneers: OUT: ILB K.J. Britt (ankle), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (foot/knee), OLB Markees Watts (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Josh Hayes (hamstring), RB Bucky Irving (hip/back), WR Trey Palmer (hip), ILB J.J. Russell (hamstring), S Tykee Smith (knee), OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (hamstring/calf), LT Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee), ILB Lavonte David (rest). FULL: DL Greg Gaines (ankle), DL William Gholston (knee), QB Baker Mayfield (Achilles/knee), OLB Anthony Nelson (shoulder).

The pick

Buccaneers 34, Raiders 24

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.