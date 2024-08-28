Raiders claim 2 players off waivers, waive 2023 3rd-round pick

The Raiders strengthened their roster Wednesday, claiming a defensive back and a defensive tackle off waivers.

Here is the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster

Las Vegas police union says it still won’t comply with NFL’s new access policy

Graney: Time will tell if new GM’s first Raiders roster is a success

Los Angeles Chargers safety Thomas Harper celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

The Raiders strengthened their roster Wednesday, one day after trimming their team to 53 players.

The club claimed defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu on waivers Wednesday. The team waived defensive tackle Bryon Young, a 2023 third-round pick, as a corresponding move. The second corresponding move was not immediately available.

Harper, who played collegiately at Notre Dame, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following April’s draft. He was waived Tuesday.

Laulu is a Las Vegas native who played at Centennial. He was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in April and was waived Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.