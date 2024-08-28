Raiders name 14 players to practice squad, including rookie QB

The Raiders brought back several familiar faces to their practice squad Wednesday, one day after trimming their roster to 53 players.

Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) throws the ball as he warms up to face San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders signed 14 players to their practice squad Wednesday, one day after trimming their roster down to 53 players.

Quarterback Carter Bradley, an undrafted free agent, headlined the group rejoining the organization. He will serve as the Raiders’ third quarterback since Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are the only two passers on the active roster.

The team still has three practice-squad spots available because of a roster exemption for David Agoha, a member of the NFL’s international pathway program. Here is the full list of players who were signed:

— Defensive end David Agoha

— Wide receiver Alex Bachman

— Quarterback Carter Bradley

— Guard Ben Brown

— Defensive tackle Matthew Butler

— Wide receiver Jalen Guyton

— Running back Sincere McCormick

— Center Will Putnam

—Safety Phalen Sanford

— Tight end John Samuel Shenker

— Defensive end Charles Snowden

— Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner

— Cornerback Sam Webb

— Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson

