Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to speak to the media after Adams trade

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermoun ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 11:01 am
 

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media Wednesday for the first time since the team traded star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets.

Pierce is scheduled to speak around 11:40 a.m., shortly before the team practices for the first time this week in preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

