Raiders coach non-committal about starting QB after blowout loss

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t commit to keeping veteran Gardner Minshew as the team’s starting quarterback Monday.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks in the ball during the first half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coach Antonio Pierce didn’t commit to keeping Gardner Minshew as the Raiders’ starting quarterback Monday, one day after a blowout loss to the Panthers.

Minshew was benched for the team’s final possession in a 36-22 loss to Carolina at Allegiant Stadium. Second-year pro Aidan O’Connell took over and led the Raiders on a touchdown drive.

Pierce said he will not make a decision until he talks to his players first.

“I think I gotta get with the players and evaluate everything from yesterday first,” Pierce said.

