Raiders mailbag: Who could be next on trade block with Adams gone?

Fans had several questions after a busy week for the Raiders, including who the team could look to trade next after moving Davante Adams to the Jets.

Raiders will likely be down 2 starters on offense against Rams

The Raiders, after trading wide receiver Davante Adams and welcoming Tom Brady as a limited partner Tuesday, still have a game to play Sunday as well.

They hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Fans have plenty of questions after an eventful week. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

JC (@juanito_pacas): Maxx Crosby seems frustrated. Do you think he’s next to leave?

Vincent Bonsignore: Everyone in the building, from Crosby to owner Mark Davis, is frustrated. No one is happy about the Raiders’ 2-4 start.

Still, it’s one thing to be frustrated. It’s another thing entirely to act on those emotions. Crosby has said consistently he wants to remain with the Raiders. The team wants to keep him, too.

Could things change? Anything is possible. But it sure feels like the Raiders want Crosby to lead the way as they try to turn their roster into a consistent winner.

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): Is there anybody on the staff who can take over play-calling for (offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy if he were to be let go in-season? Is there any talk of benching Kolton Miller, as he is struggling hard on the left side?

Bonsignore: Getsy is an easy target. And it’s fair to question his play-calling.

But will an offensive coordinator change cure the Raiders’ turnover issues? Will it improve their quarterback play? Will it stop the team from committing poorly-timed penalties?

The Raiders’ problems go far beyond play-calling.

As for Miller, he started slow after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason. But his last two games were his best, so it appears he’s back on track.

Javs89 (@javicastrejon89): Crosby is the piece the Raiders should focus on building the team around. Am I wrong?

Bonsignore: Nope.

Crosby is one of the Raiders’ foundational players. They want him to be part of the team’s turnaround. He’s the franchise’s leader and heartbeat right now.

But great teams are built around great quarterbacks. The Raiders need to find one. Fast.

LocoFootball (@LocoFootball_TV): With Davante Adams gone, what are the most likely possibilities for a new No. 1 wide receiver? And what are the chances of trading for a replacement right now?

Bonsignore:The Raiders won’t trade for Adams’ replacement this year. They’ll run their offense through wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, once he recovers from his ankle injury, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers in the meantime.

Feliz Esparza (@fele_esparza): How long does Pierce realistically have to “learn on the job?” I think he has this season to work out the kinks, but there is little improvement on many issues. I hate to think that the Raiders would be looking at another change if the team regresses.

Bonsignore: There are still 11 games to go this season. That’s plenty of time for Pierce to show he is growing into his role as the Raiders’ coach.

The team will evaluate where things stand at the end of the season, like it does every year.

Joseph Gliddon (@gliddon_joseph): How has the attitude and demeanor been in the building? Not just players and the locker room.

Bonsignore: It does not appear to have changed much.

Ron Pfluke (@ron33678470): What is going on with (tight end) Michael Mayer? Is he (OK?)

Bonsignore: Mayer has missed the Raiders’ last three games for personal reasons. The team believes things are pointed in the right direction for the 23-year-old and hope he will return at some point this year.

