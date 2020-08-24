Raiders players talk about camp, Golden Knights playoff run

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) catches a ball during an NFL training camp practice in Henderson on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates his touchdown score with running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Derek Carrier, Foster Moreau and Alec Ingold walk on the field prior to a Las Vegas Raiders team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau and fullback Alec Ingold met with the media Monday morning.

Here are the highlights of what they said:

Moreau

On how the offense is coming together in training camp: “I think it’s going really well, especially for the amount of time we lost in spring and over the summer. I think we’ve really made great leaps. We’ve done an exceptional job, especially at the rookie level and getting everybody acclimated to the speed at which we expect guys to learn. It’s a difficult offense to wrap your head around. a lot of verbiage, but I think guys have done a really good job of picking up on things, and we’re flying around the field.”

On his recovery from a knee injury suffered late last season: “I won’t lie to you, it was difficult. It puts you in a difficult situation where the guidance isn’t really there every day. … Through COVID, it was difficult to able to meet up with people and get back on the recovery track and do all the things that you wanted to do. I had to spend a lot of hours alone doing it myself and self-monitoring how my recovery is supposed to go. Right now, I’m feeling great. It was a lot of work that was put into this. I can’t thank the training staff here enough.”

Ingold

On how he performed last season: “If I had to give myself a letter grade, I would say probably a ‘B.’ I think I exceeded some people’s expectations, but definitely not my own and not the coaching staff’s. I started off slow and had a great middle part of the season and then ended with that rookie wall. I didn’t exactly finish off how I wanted to. I think understanding how much of a grind the season is and how much being a pro plays into being able to finish down the stretch in December and playing good December football is really important to us.”

On following the Golden Knights’ playoff run: “Definitely there are a lot more Vegas Knights followers on the team than last year. I think a lot of guys are following the (Stanley) Cup playoffs, which has been really fun. They started off hot, and they definitely laid a standard for pro sports teams here. I think everyone here understands the impact we can have on the community, and the Vegas Knights did that.”

