Raiders report card: B’s across the board in 1st win since Week 4

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) tiptoes the sideline to stay in bounds during the second half of the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) scrambles on a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: B-

I mean, they almost scored 20 points! Aidan O’Connell returned to the starting quarterback’s role and completed 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards. He also used his feet — yes, his feet — to extend several key plays. The Raiders rushed for only 69 yards, but got another strong performance from rookie tight end Brock Bowers. He caught 11 passes off a team-high 13 targets for 99 yards and has 101 receptions for 1,067 yards this season. He would have broken Mike Ditka’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,076) if not for a penalty on Terrace Marshall Jr. that called the play back. Ditka’s record is 63 years old, one sure to fall when Bowers and the Raiders visit the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah each had a rushing touchdown. The Raiders gained 314 total yards, but were 4 of 14 on third downs.

Defense: B+

There was a major breakdown when Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (no, he’s still not very good) found a wide open Brian Thomas Jr. for a 62-yard scoring pass that gave Jacksonville a short-lived 14-13 lead near the end of the third quarter. Other than that, the Raiders played well on this side. Isiah Pola-Mao became the first Raider since Charles Woodson in 1999 to force at least two fumbles in a game. Recoveries went to Tre’von Moehrig and Thomas Harper. Pola-Mao led the team with nine tackles, and Robert Spillane added eight. K’Lavon Chaisson had the team’s lone sack, coming against the team that drafted him in the first round out of LSU in 2020. The Jaguars gained 308 total yards but just 72 rushing.

Special teams: B

It was a nice bounce-back performance for this unit from the disastrous showing against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Daniel Carlson made good on field goals from 49 and 37 yards. He missed from 46. AJ Cole averaged 47.5 yards on six attempts, dropping two inside the 20. Abdullah averaged 14 yards on two punt returns with a long of 19.

Coaching: B

The Raiders played well enough to win and made their own luck by forcing turnovers and not committing any. It was a clunky game in some parts, but coach Antonio Pierce had his team, which had lost 10 straight, prepared to play. He’s right about the effort. That part hasn’t stopped. The Raiders can’t be accused of not playing hard.

