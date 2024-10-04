Raiders report: Saints QB would ‘welcome’ reunion with Davante Adams

Ex-Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he would be more than happy to reunite with Davante Adams if the opportunity presented itself.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) moves wide receiver Davante Adams (17) away from officials after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) looks on during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Alexander Mattison: 'We know what we want to go out and accomplish [as an offense]'

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday he would welcome a reunion with close friend and former teammate Davante Adams.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that,” said Carr, now the Saints’ starter, at his weekly news conference. “I don’t know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that.

“I think everyone would love to play with (Adams). I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers.”

Adams appears headed for a divorce with the Raiders, who are currently seeking a trade partner. He requested a trade to the Raiders in the 2022 offseason, in part to be reunited with his former Fresno State teammate Carr.

The reunion lasted just one season. Carr was released after the Raiders went 6-11 in 2022. It was still a productive year for Adams, however. He had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns.

“He did have 1,500 yards,” Carr said. “We didn’t win as many games as we thought, but it wasn’t all bad. We had fun doing it, that’s for sure.

“I think it was like the second-best year of his career. The narrative that it didn’t work out is correct because we didn’t win as many games. But when it comes to getting him the ball and him scoring a lot of touchdowns, I think it went pretty good.”

Carr and Adams’ families remain close. Carr said they have even vacationed together. But he did say that while the two speak often, they have not discussed a potential trade to New Orleans.

“He’s been one of my best friends and always will be,” Carr said. “That doesn’t change no matter what teams we play for. I love his wife and love his kids and my kids love him.”

The Saints are believed to be near the top of Adams’ list of desired destinations, along with the Jets. New York boasts another one of Adams’ former quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers.

Tucker stays grounded

Tre Tucker’s teammates and coaches raved for months about the strides the wide receiver made leading up to his second season.

Now the league is starting to take notice.

Tucker, 23, has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, which has earned him plenty of attention.

“For sure I’ve felt it,” Tucker said. “I try to stay level-headed and away from the buzz and all that type of stuff. Just keep my head down because that’s just naturally who I am. But it’s a good feeling because the main thing for me is it’s not really about the money and all that, even though it’s great. But it’s respect. You go out there and the guy playing against you respects you, that’s a good feeling. So that’s kind of my mindset and it’s gaining every week, which is good to see.”

Tucker is also trying to do his best to avoid all the speculation about Adams’ future.

“I’m not a rookie anymore,” Tucker said. “I’m a year two guy now so I understand it a little better, but that’s just the business. There’s going to be things every week going on, but you have to do your best to stay focused and locked in on your game plan and your job. Things are going to happen to try to take you away from that, but you can’t let that shake you from doing your job.”

Injury report

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who missed the first game of his career last week due a high-ankle sprain, was one of nine Raiders players who didn’t practice for the second straight day Thursday.

The others were Adams (hamstring), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder), right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), right guard Dylan Parham (Achilles) and rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring).

Running back Zamir White (groin) and linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) did not practice Thursday after suffering their injuries during Wednesday’s workout. Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair was a limited participant Thursday with a chest injury.

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session with knee and shoulder injuries.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.