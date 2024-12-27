Raiders report: Will Derek Carr play in Sunday’s game at New Orleans?

Saints quarterback Derek Carr missed the past two games with a concussion and broken left hand and was listed as a nonparticipant in practices this week.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

It still wasn’t clear Thursday afternoon if the Raiders would have a reunion with former quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday in New Orleans.

Carr has missed the past two games with a concussion and fracture in his left hand and was listed as a nonparticipant in the Saints’ two practice sessions this week. But interim coach Darren Rizzi has not ruled him out to play against the franchise he was the face of for almost a decade before being released in February.

“His grip strength gets a little bit better every day,” Rizzi said. “The biggest thing would be being able to see if we could, on Friday or Saturday, get him to simulate what a game would look like.”

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he is preparing for any of the Saints’ three quarterbacks to take snaps. But the best storyline obviously would be for Carr to suit up.

“I’m excited to play against him,” Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “That’s my dog. Great guy. I haven’t reached out yet, but I’ll see him when I see him.”

Hobbs said it would be great to get an interception against his friend and former teammate, but offered a reminder it has happened plenty of times at practice.

“It (wouldn’t be) weird (to play against him),” Hobbs said. “That’s the NFL. That’s this league.

“And if he does play, we know he’s going to throw that ball. No matter what, he’s going to take a chance. That’s one thing I love about D.C. He’s a great guy, and he has the mindset of a (defensive back). Leaves plays in the past, and even if he throws a pick, he won’t be scared to come back and do it again.”

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell downplayed the significance of playing against his predecessor.

“Obviously huge respect for Derek and all that he did here,” O’Connell said. “I’m a big fan. Really trying to focus on what we’re doing on our side of the ball, but the guys who have played with Derek have spoken very highly of him and look forward to seeing him.”

O’Connell met Carr at a Vegas Thrill professional women’s volleyball game last offseason and said it was a pleasant encounter.

Injury report

Starting guard Jordan Meredith missed another practice Thursday with an ankle injury and appears in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game Sunday.

Running back Dylan Laube also missed practice with an illness.

Defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a foot injury that wasn’t listed in Wednesday’s participation estimation, but he got in a full session.

Linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (quad/ankle) were limited participants.

Homer pick

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is enjoying the national spotlight as the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he forced two fumbles against the Jaguars on Sunday.

“It’s crazy that everyone wants to talk to me now. It’s a nice change-up,” he said jokingly. “But it’s really cool, and the fact it came with a win is the best feeling of all.”

The former USC player probably would be a pretty popular figure on the sidelines for Friday’s Las Vegas Bowl when the Trojans meet Texas A&M. But he’s not sure the game-week schedule will allow it, even in his home venue at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare to head to New Orleans.

Still, his heart will be with USC, as evidenced by his prediction for the game.

“Of course I have the Trojans taking it home,” he said.

