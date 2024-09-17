Raiders rewind: Here’s how defense contained NFL’s reigning MVP

Here’s a breakdown of the Raiders’ road victory over the Ravens on Sunday, including the strategy they used to limit quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Raiders went to Baltimore on Sept. 15 as this week’s biggest NFL underdog on the betting board.

They left with a 26-23 victory and a 1-1 record, feeling much better about their prospects for the season.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme was a major factor in the win. His goal was to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, in the pocket.

It’s not a new strategy against Jackson. But Graham’s unit executed it to perfection. The Raiders put five defenders on the line of scrimmage and mixed up which players rushed the quarterback and which players dropped into coverage. That ensured Jackson didn’t know where his escape routes were.

There were even snaps when star edge rusher Maxx Crosby beat an offensive lineman, only to stop and set the edge rather than running at Jackson. Crosby did that on one third down in the first half and forced Jackson to attempt a pass rather than scramble. The throw fell incomplete.

The Raiders’ strong defensive performance kept the Ravens from scoring a first-half touchdown for the first time since Dec. 17, 2022.

Here’s a closer look at the upset win:

Putting it into perspective

This was a badly-needed win for the Raiders, who could have fallen into an 0-2 hole to begin the season.

Instead, they split their first two road games and have a chance to get off to a great start with some winnable matchups on the horizon.

It’s not an overstatement to say the win may have changed the trajectory of the team’s season.

Star of the game

There are several strong candidates, but ultimately this is an easy call.

Crosby was fantastic. It’s clear he had the Ravens scrambling for answers after blowing up a pair of plays on the team’s opening drive.

The Ravens rotated right tackles and started bringing a second and sometimes even third player to Crosby’s side to try to keep him contained. Nothing worked.

“We were in the right protections,” Jackson said. “They didn’t get us on any blitzes when they brought their blitzes. (Crosby) was just being an impactful player — the high motor guy he is — and he got two sacks today. He was just doing what he was doing.”

Crosby made one of the day’s most important plays by sacking Jackson in the fourth quarter after the Raiders tied the game at 23.

That crippled the Ravens’ drive, forcing them to punt. The Raiders took the ball and scored the game-winning field goal.

“(Crosby) was the best player on the field today,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “That’s what I asked. I asked our guys if it’s their best versus our best, who’s going to be the best when we’re standing after the game? I think our two best players stood up.”

Pierce, in addition to Crosby, was referring to wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He was also under consideration here after a monster road performance.

Play of the game

Once again, there are no shortage of candidates here.

Linebacker Robert Spillane had a key pass breakup on a third down in the fourth quarter. Adams made a couple of outstanding catches down the stretch. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett made a tremendous play on the ball to force an incompletion deep in Raiders’ territory in the first half.

But the most important play of the game was actually an incomplete pass.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew, facing a third-and-goal from the 17-yard line in the fourth quarter, threw to Adams in the end zone. The ball wasn’t caught, but defensive back Brandon Stephens was flagged for pass interference. It was a controversial call that changed the outcome of the game.

Adams deserves credit for pulling Stephens towards him on the play and then making an effort to try to catch the ball. It was a veteran move that made it easier for the official to throw the flag.

The Raiders, who then got the ball at the 1-yard line, scored a touchdown the next play with a Minshew throw to Adams that was caught.

Drive of the game

The one that resulted in Adams’ touchdown.

The Raiders kept things simple that possession. They needed 10 plays to score, including the pass interference penalty. Minshew threw the ball to Adams or rookie tight end Brock Bowers on eight of those snaps.

The other two plays were a sack and a 1-yard pass to running back Zamir White. The Raiders didn’t even try to run the ball.

What were they thinking?

Pierce was under fire last week for a questionable fourth-quarter punt.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was the one catching heat Sunday after making two regrettable challenges in the loss. Harbaugh lost both, with the second costing him a timeout in the second half. It was one Baltimore could have used down the stretch as it attempted to respond to the Raiders’ rally.

Observations

■ Safety Marcus Epps deserves credit for making a key tackle on one of the few plays when Jackson broke contain in the first half. Epps brought down the quarterback for a 3-yard gain, rather than letting him get loose for an explosive play.

■ Pierce said he was going to use playing time to send a message to his players. He followed through by benching left guard Cody Whitehair for Andrus Peat early in the game. Whitehair looked much better when he was put back in the lineup in the second half, and the entire offensive line was great in pass protection during the Raiders’ comeback.

Looking ahead

The Raiders finally get to play at Allegiant Stadium when they host the lowly Panthers on Sunday.

They will have to deal with a new quarterback, however. Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton on Monday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.