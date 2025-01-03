Raiders rookie ready to face former team: ‘Just super excited’

Thomas Harper didn’t play football until he was a sophomore in high school, but now he’s making plays as a rookie safety for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) celebrate during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) fumbles the football as Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) closes in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) fumbles the football as Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) closes in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Thomas Harper came somewhat late to football, but he’s made the most of his time on the field.

The Raiders rookie safety has made huge plays during the team’s two-game winning streak, recovering a fumble Dec. 22 against the Jaguars and grabbing an interception Dec. 29 against the Saints.

Harper, 24, is the younger brother of Steelers linebacker Devin Harper. Thomas Harper was born in Tennessee, began his college career at Oklahoma State and then transferred to Notre Dame.

He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April, but the Raiders picked him up off waivers before the regular season.

The Review-Journal sat down with Harper this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: You grew up a basketball player and didn’t begin playing football until your sophomore year in high school. Why the switch?

Harper: “Just my brother. He was always a football guy. He’s three years older than me. I finally got out of my shell in high school and he convinced me to play football. I gave it a try and the first game I ended up scoring a touchdown. I ended up doing really well.”

RJ: Oklahoma State was the only Power 5 school to offer you a scholarship. Did you go there to play with your brother?

Harper: “Definitely had a lot to do with that. I looked up to him and was kind of new to football, so really just trying to follow in his footsteps and be somewhere I was comfortable with.”

RJ: You then transferred to Notre Dame for a season. What was it like playing there?

Harper: “It was super fun. Super fun. Some of the funnest times I’ve had playing football. Just the atmosphere, the culture, it was great.”

RJ: What makes Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman such a good coach?

Harper: “Just a players’ coach. He’s very understanding. The players really like him and buy in with him. You can tell him anything. He knows how to get everybody together for one mission, one goal.”

RJ: How cool was it when the Raiders signed you after you were cut by the Chargers?

Harper: “It was a blessing, to be honest. Obviously, things didn’t go how I wanted them to by not getting drafted and then cut. But staying with my faith and trusting the system and trusting the process worked out to be the best thing.”

RJ: Are you excited to play the Chargers on Sunday?

Harper: “Oh, definitely. I’m looking forward to this week. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, but especially to have the opportunity to play them the last game of the season, just super excited.”

RJ: What is the best advice your brother has given you about playing in the NFL?

Harper: “I would say to just have fun and remember it’s a game at the end of the day. Remember what got you here. That’s for pretty much everybody. Just going out and just playing free and playing fast and not caring about all the off-field stuff. Just going out and having fun.”

RJ: Did you try and mimic your game after your brother?

Harper: “Definitely. I feel like I mimic myself after a lot of players. He plays linebacker, but just seeing the way he approaches the game means a lot. We’re different. I’m a lot more serious all of the time. Just trying to relax and play ball and do what I know I can do.”

RJ: You’ve made a mark on special teams. How important is it to be versatile in this league?

Harper: “It’s really important, especially being an undrafted guy always trying to prove yourself and your worth and value, no matter what role I’m in. It’s crucial.”

RJ: Best part about Las Vegas?

Harper: “I like the food. There’s a wide variety. My favorite is a soul food place in North Las Vegas. It’s really good.”

RJ: What’s something Raiders fans might not know about you?

Harper: “I put God first in all that I do. That, and I’ll always be myself.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.