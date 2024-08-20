Raiders starting offensive lineman off PUP list, eligible to practice
The Raiders activated one of their starting offensive lineman off the PUP list Tuesday, putting the unit one step closer to full strength.
Starting left tackle Kolton Miller passed his physical and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.
Miller, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, is now eligible to practice with his teammates for the first time since training camp began. He has less than three weeks to get ready before the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.
Miller played 13 games last year, making 11 starts as he battled his shoulder injury. He underwent a procedure after the season.
The 28-year-old has started 90 of the 92 games he has played for the Raiders since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.
