Raiders starting offensive lineman off PUP list, eligible to practice

The Raiders activated one of their starting offensive lineman off the PUP list Tuesday, putting the unit one step closer to full strength.

Graney: Raiders made right QB call, but things must improve

Raiders rewind: What stood out from preseason loss to Cowboys

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are one step closer to having their offensive line at full strength.

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller passed his physical and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.

T Kolton Miller has passed his physical and is off the PUP list pic.twitter.com/AvUvVqEuA8 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2024

Miller, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, is now eligible to practice with his teammates for the first time since training camp began. He has less than three weeks to get ready before the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

Miller played 13 games last year, making 11 starts as he battled his shoulder injury. He underwent a procedure after the season.

The 28-year-old has started 90 of the 92 games he has played for the Raiders since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.