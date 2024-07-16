Raiders’ training camp preview: Can team create two-headed TE monster?

The Raiders have created one of the most talented tight end rooms in the NFL after drafting Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Now they need to utilize those two the right way.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer runs through drills during organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer catches the ball as he runs through drills during organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores the winning touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) gives a fan some gloves after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after gaining yards against New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders could have one of the most productive tight end rooms in the NFL this season behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

Bowers, a standout from Georgia and the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, joins 2023 second-round pick Mayer to form what should be a dynamic duo. Talent isn’t a question with those two. But it remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can design ways to get both involved and whether the Raiders’ quarterbacks can get the most out of their talented weapons.

The Review-Journal is examining the team’s roster position-by-position leading up to the start of training camp July 23 in Costa Mesa, California. Here is a look at the Raiders’ tight ends:

In the mix

Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers, Harrison Bryant, Cole Fotheringham, Zach Gentry, John Samuel Shenker.

2023 performance

Mayer: The former Notre Dame star finished his rookie season with 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant: He had 13 catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns with the Browns last year.

Bowers: The two-time John Mackey Award winner for the best tight end in college football concluded his stellar career at Georgia with 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last season.

Fotheringham: He spent most of last year on the Raiders’ practice squad. He did play in two games, recording one catch for six yards.

Gentry: He appeared in just one game for the Raiders and did not have a reception.

Shenker: He spent the majority of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Potential camp battles

The Raiders will utilize 12 personnel — which features one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers — more often next season after pairing Bowers with Mayer.

The question will be whether Bowers or Mayer stays in the game when the team switches to formations with a single tight end.

They will likely rotate depending on the situation. Mayer’s ability as a blocker could give him a leg up on running plays. It’ll be up to Bowers to show in training camp he can be more than just a weapon in the passing game.

Bryant, also a John Mackey Award winner, enters camp as the No. 3 tight end given his ability to block and catch passes. He could be pushed by Fotheringham, who has caught some eyes during his two years with the organization.

Breakout candidate

Mayer wasn’t featured enough as a rookie. Don’t expect the Raiders to make that mistake again.

Bowers will take some targets away because of his explosive ability, but Mayer showed during the team’s offseason program he is ready for a larger role. Mayer looked leaner, more explosive and more confident entering his second season. He should be leaned on a lot more.

Area of concern

Getsy will need to scheme up ways to get both of the Raiders’ talented tight ends involved in the offense. Quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will also have to make sure they’re putting Bowers and Mayer in positions to make plays.

It’s not guaranteed that either thing will happen.

What they’re saying

“It’s time to dig down and play some ball, win some ball games and do what I need to do for this team. Rookie year is over. That’s way in the past. I’ve already reflected on it. I’ve already put it behind me.” — Raiders tight end Michael Mayer

Best-case scenario

Mayer and Bowers turn into a two-headed tight-end monster. Think Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez for the Patriots back in the day.

Worst-case scenario

A combination of Getsy’s scheme and poor quarterback play sabotages the Raiders’ vision of a lethal Bowers-Mayer tandem.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.