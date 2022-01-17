Rich Bisaccia’s future with Raiders on hold — for now

The Raiders will conduct an interview process to determine who their permanent head coach will be. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who is interested, remains in the running.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia speaks during a postgame news conference after the team lost an NFL playoff game, 29-16, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Business got back to normal on Monday for Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff, as normal as it could given the circumstances.

It is anyone’s guess how long that will be these case, though.

Bisaccia, who replaced Jon Gruden as head coach on an interim basis in October, spent a busy couple of days since the Raiders’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals conducting typical head coaching duties. That includes meeting with owner Mark Davis and the players.

Beyond that, there isn’t much clarity.

“As of right now, I’m the acting head coach,” Bisaccia said.

The longtime special teams coach absolutely wants to return as the permanent head coach next season. But that rests with Davis, who has a big decision to make.

Did the work Bisaccia did holding things together and helping the Raiders get to the playoffs merit getting the full-time gig? Or should Davis go outside the organization the find the next football leader of his franchise?

The Raiders’ ascension to the postseason this year with a relatively young roster, coupled with an owner willing to invest in a winning program, a new stadium and a new practice facility make the Raiders’ job one of the more attractive of the eight head-coaching openings in the NFL.

That is part of the reason Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh continues to be linked to the opening, and why there is reason to believe there is mutual interest in him coming to Las Vegas.

Whatever direction Davis chooses, he is obligated to open up the job to an interview process that satisfies the NFL’s Rooney Rule. It maintains that teams interview at least two external minority candidates for any head coach opening.

Davis and the Raiders have not yet revealed the identity of any potential external head coaching candidates.

Bisaccia said Monday that he and Davis have been in communication over the last two days about the job. Bisaccia said he understands the process that must occur before any decision can be made.

“There’s due process. He has to interview some other candidates, as I well know,” Bisaccia said. “I’m very respectful of the process, what it’s supposed to look like, how it’s supposed to work. I think we’ll be in constant conversation. We’ll certainly talk before the week is over.”

In the meantime, Bisaccia and his staff tried as best as possible to create a sense of normalcy. With the Raiders’ season coming to an end on Saturday in a wild-card playoff loss to the Bengals, they spent Sunday conducting exit interviews with players. By Monday, they got busy writing up individual player evaluations and will get those turned in by Wednesday.

At that point, most coaches typically take a two-week vacation before starting to get ready for draft and free agency. But the uncertainty about the head coaching situation creates a sense of precariousness.

Bisaccia said he expects to be taking some time off soon. Other than that, his future in on hold.

“We’ll just wait to see what happens from there,” Bisaccia said.

