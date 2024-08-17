Three things to watch in Raiders’ second preseason game

The Raiders host the Cowboys on Saturday. Here are some things to keep an eye on in one of the most important Raiders preseason games in recent history.

Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) runs from Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws the ball during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) is hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward (52) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks for an opening to pass while defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chases him during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) takes the field for an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As preseason games go, this one is as important as any in recent Raiders history.

The Raiders host the Cowboys at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason game.

It will likely be the last time the Raiders’ starters take the field before the season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8, and it is a final chance for Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew to make the case for themselves as the starting quarterback.

Here are three things to focus on:

The quarterbacks

If training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason were a semester of school, consider Saturday the final exam for Minshew and O’Connell.

How much weight coach Antonio Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy put into Saturday’s performance is a question only they can answer. But with Pierce indicating he wants to make a final decision by next week, whatever happens against the Cowboys will likely play a significant role.

Avoiding turnovers, playing with efficiency and throwing with timing and accuracy are of utmost importance.

Both did that at a high level in the preseason opener against the Vikings, which is why the competition will continue into Saturday.

Minshew is expected to get the start and play the entire first quarter. O’Connell, who started last week against the Vikings, will play the second quarter.

Expect to see the Raiders’ starters get extensive playing time, although it remains to be seen how much star receiver Davante Adams plays, if at all, after saying this week it would be his preference to not play in the preseason.

Soon after, expect Pierce to make a final decision on his quarterback.

Secondary stepping up

The Raiders did not hold joint practices with another NFL team during training camp, depriving their players of getting extensive snaps against different players operating in a different scheme.

That was evident in the uneven, at times sloppy, performances delivered by the Raiders’ young defensive backs against the Vikings.

In particular, young cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson, MJ Devonshire and others were guilty of mental mistakes that led to big plays.

It was understandable given the valuable reps they missed in a joint practice setting, but conspicuous nonetheless for a team that might have to rely on young depth pieces this year.

With veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson sidelined with an undisclosed injury — his second training camp setback in as many years — the Raiders’ youngsters have been pushed onto a bigger stage. If Facyson isn’t ready to start the season, players such as Richardson and Devonshire might be called upon far sooner than expected.

After their performance against the Vikings, it’s fair to question their readiness. The club hopes to see a big step forward against the Cowboys. If not, it might be time for the Raiders to look outside the building for help.

Run defense

Pierce has made stopping the run a priority for his defense, and there were far too many breakdowns against the Vikings for his taste.

Between linemen not getting off blocks, linebackers not properly filling gaps and secondary players taking poor tackling angles, the Raiders left themselves vulnerable to big runs.

That could be a byproduct of a first outing against a different team.

Nevertheless, it needs to be cleaned up, starting with the defensive line winning more one-on-one battles and better run fits from the linebackers. The Raiders open the season with back-to-back games against run-oriented opponents in the Chargers and Ravens, coached by Jim and John Harbaugh, respectively.

The Raiders’ defense is expected to be one of the best in the NFL. But a big part of their success is dependent on making opponents one-dimensional by eliminating their run game and forcing them to throw. That plays right into the hands of a potentially dominant Raiders pass rush.

It starts with defending the run. And that needs to improve Saturday.

UP NEXT

Who: Cowboys at Raiders (preseason)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Fox, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -6½, total 39