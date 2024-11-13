What will be different under Raiders’ new offensive brain trust?

The Raiders made big changes to their offensive coaching staff before their bye week. Here are some ways new offensive coordinator Scott Turner could give them a boost.

How many wins can the Raiders find on the rest of their schedule?

The Raiders’ season-long struggles on offense cost offensive coordinator Luke Getsy his job Nov. 3.

The team tabbed pass game coordinator Scott Turner as Getsy’s replacement two days later. The Raiders also hired Scott’s father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, as a senior advisor.

The two will be tasked with turning around a unit that ranks 25th in the NFL in points per game (18.7), 29th in yards per game (280.2) and 32nd in rushing yards per game (76.9).

It’s ambitious to expect Scott and Norv Turner to overhaul the Raiders’ offense completely. There just isn’t enough time. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be noticeable changes.

Getsy brought his version of the West Coast offense to the Raiders. Scott and Norv Turner’s offensive philosophy traces back to Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell, whose passing attacks took the NFL by storm in the 1970s.

The scheme is predicated on forcing opponents to defend the length and width of the field. That means striking the defense with downfield throws and sending wide receivers and tight ends in motion to manipulate defenders.

The Air Coryell system is know for creating strong passing attacks, but it can create lethal run games as well. Emmitt Smith had some of the best years of his Hall of Fame career when Norv Turner was the Cowboys offensive coordinator from 1991-93.

Here’s a look at some adjustments the Raiders could make under their new offensive leadership, who previously worked together with the Browns, Vikings and Panthers:

New quarterback?

The first big decision for Scott Turner to make is who starts under center Sunday against the Dolphins.

Desmond Ridder, who the Raiders claimed off the Cardinals’ practice squad Oct. 22, relieved starter Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the team’s last game against the Bengals on Nov. 3. That means it’s possible Ridder gets the start against Miami.

The 2022 third-round pick is a superior athlete to Minshew, something Scott and Norv Turner can take advantage of. The two coaches adapted their scheme to suit a mobile quarterback when they worked with Cam Newton with the Panthers from 2018-19.

Carolina ranked fourth in rushing yards per game in 2018 with Norv Turner as its offensive coordinator and Scott Turner as its quarterbacks coach. Newton also set a career high in completion percentage (67.9) and posted the second-best quarterback rating of his career (94.2).

The two coaches may try to see if they can duplicate that success with Ridder the rest of the way. The 25-year-old is 8-9 in his NFL career so far with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Run game boost?

The Raiders hoped to have a formidable rushing attack entering the year. But their inability to move the ball consistently on the ground has sabotaged their entire offensive operation.

It’s up to Norv and Scott Turner to try to do something about that.

They succeeded in Carolina with Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey, but Scott Turner’s running games weren’t as productive during his three years as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2020-22. The team ranked 26th, 12th and 12th in rushing yards per game during his three seasons there.

The Raiders have had their own issues. Running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison haven’t been explosive, while the offensive line has not been effective at the point of attack.

Norv Turner could provide a fresh set of eyes and trash the run-game concepts that haven’t been working. Expect the Raiders to streamline their blocking schemes and use more handoffs to wide receivers and tight ends to keep defenders guessing.

Utilizing weapons more

The Raiders too often this season seemed at a loss for how to get the ball to their playmakers.

Expect Scott and Norv Turner to emphasize plays for their best players. Especially on third downs, when the team may become a little more pass-happy.

It’s a given that rookie tight end Brock Bowers will continue to be a focal point of the Raiders’ attack. The team also hopes to get tight end Michael Mayer, who is expected to return to practice this week after missing six games for personal reasons, back on the field soon.

The Raiders can do a better job of getting wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker involved as well. Meyers, in particular, fits Norv Turner’s preferred mold of a big, physical receiver that can make plays down the field.

