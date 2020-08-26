Zay Jones, Arden Key expect offseason work to boost Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones told media on Wednesday that the team camaraderie, strong core of team players and extra work the offense put in during the offseason will translate to wins in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones and defensive end Arden Key met with the media Wednesday morning.

Here are the highlights of what they said:

Jones

On the work done over the summer with teammates: “Being with the guys and being around them and having an understanding for they are not only as football players, but as people, gives me a better understanding of what I’m going into. … These guys committed in the offseason to come here early to put the ground work in. Maybe guys that I wouldn’t really have had a relationship with, like with some of the O-linemen, I can talk to. … Having that camaraderie really does translate onto the football field. Now we’re not just playing as individuals and playing for ourselves, we’re playing for each other.”

On the wide receivers: “I think this group is very diverse. The guys bring a lot to the table, our rookies especially. Those guys have done a phenomenal job of retaining information and understanding the playbook and making it a part of their craft. We’ve got guys that can do a lot of things, and I’m excited for it. There’s not a dull moment in the receiver room. … It motivates me to be better, to be a leader for this group.”

Key

On general manager Mike Mayock’s comment that this offseason was different for Key: “This offseason I tried to get mentally right, especially coming off this season-ending injury (broken foot) last year. I had a pretty solid two games before I got hurt, and it was mostly mentally getting myself prepared for life and football.”

On whether he has felt different physically in training camp: “I feel a lot stronger. My weight is where it needs to be right now. The speed of the game has slowed down. I know the defense, so I can play fast and just go.”

