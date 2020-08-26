102°F
Raiders

Zay Jones, Arden Key expect offseason work to boost Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones and defensive end Arden Key met with the media Wednesday morning.

Here are the highlights of what they said:

Jones

On the work done over the summer with teammates: “Being with the guys and being around them and having an understanding for they are not only as football players, but as people, gives me a better understanding of what I’m going into. … These guys committed in the offseason to come here early to put the ground work in. Maybe guys that I wouldn’t really have had a relationship with, like with some of the O-linemen, I can talk to. … Having that camaraderie really does translate onto the football field. Now we’re not just playing as individuals and playing for ourselves, we’re playing for each other.”

On the wide receivers: “I think this group is very diverse. The guys bring a lot to the table, our rookies especially. Those guys have done a phenomenal job of retaining information and understanding the playbook and making it a part of their craft. We’ve got guys that can do a lot of things, and I’m excited for it. There’s not a dull moment in the receiver room. … It motivates me to be better, to be a leader for this group.”

Key

On general manager Mike Mayock’s comment that this offseason was different for Key: “This offseason I tried to get mentally right, especially coming off this season-ending injury (broken foot) last year. I had a pretty solid two games before I got hurt, and it was mostly mentally getting myself prepared for life and football.”

On whether he has felt different physically in training camp: “I feel a lot stronger. My weight is where it needs to be right now. The speed of the game has slowed down. I know the defense, so I can play fast and just go.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

