Graney: Here’s how Raiders should pivot in coaching search

The Raiders need to adjust their coaching search after Ben Johnson agreed to join the Bears. Here’s how the team should proceed.

The question is not whether the Raiders were interested in Ben Johnson as their next coach.

Rather, how interested was he in them?

Johnson didn’t waste much time before agreeing to coach the Bears. The former Lions offensive coordinator lost 45-31 to the Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. He was announced as Chicago’s next coach Tuesday.

Maybe the loss took the Raiders off the board in Johnson’s mind. Maybe it’s all Jayden Daniels’ fault.

Washington’s rookie quarterback was terrific Saturday, perhaps reminding Johnson what can be done with a talented young player at the game’s most important position.

Chicago has that in Caleb Williams. The Raiders do not.

You half wonder if an agreement was already in place between Johnson and the Bears before Detroit-Washington kicked off. If the Raiders were nothing more than a leverage play. That he knew all along where he was headed.

It could have also been this: The Tom Brady factor wasn’t as important as many surmised.

The new Raiders minority owner, said to be leading the coaching search, reportedly wanted Johnson more than anyone could imagine.

This is also Brady’s first run at all this. There is no guarantee he will be competent at it. Johnson might hold a level of respect for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, but that’s not to say it was enough to sway him toward Las Vegas. Obviously, it wasn’t.

Whatever the reason, the Raiders didn’t get their guy. So now they pivot like a post player. It might not be all that bad. Others have hired fallbacks over the years and enjoyed great success. Look at Dan Quinn in Washington this season. Enough said.

Todd Bowles was one in Tampa. Nick Sirianni was one in Philadelphia. It can happen. Your second or third or even fourth choice can sometimes be the best one.

Which brings us to the Raiders and where they might look next.

Some of those most mentioned:

Pete Carroll: I know. He will be 74 around the time next season begins. He would also be in better shape than most attending an introductory news conference.

He would bring calm to a franchise that has made the playoffs twice since 2002. He would bring steadiness to a team that desperately needs it. He would arrive with a championship pedigree. He knows how to build a winner.

Carroll is the opposite of Johnson. A proven, experienced coach compared to a 38-year-old who has never led a team. Carroll could be an ideal fit as the Raiders rebuild their roster over the next few years. He has been there, done that to a Super Bowl level. He would bring instant credibility.

If the Raiders (I mean Brady) indeed pursue Carroll now that Johnson has gone elsewhere, things could be much worse.

Robert Saleh: He had a 20-36 record with the Jets before being fired in October. Not great by any means.

But you wonder how much was Saleh’s fault and how much the Aaron Rodgers saga played into things. Saleh basically had no control over his quarterback.

The key here would be offense and who Saleh would identify as his coordinator. Who would be in charge of whichever quarterback happens to be under center for the Raiders?

Steve Spagnuolo: Hey, if you can’t beat ’em, make them weaker.

The Chiefs defensive coordinator never did find success as a head coach (he is 11-41 in full-time and interim roles) but he also has four Super Bowl rings as an assistant. Brady is a big fan.

Maybe you remember Super Bowl 42, when Spagnuolo — then the Giants defensive coordinator — watched his side sack Brady five times and halt New England’s perfect season.

Is that enough for Brady to seriously look his way now?

Just might be.

The Raiders need to do something. Ben Johnson is in Chicago and no longer a candidate.

If, in fact, he ever desired to be one at all.

