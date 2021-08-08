Desiree Reed-Francois leaves UNLV for Missouri AD job

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is leaving the department to become the AD at Missouri, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is leaving the department to become the AD at Missouri, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Reed-Francois, who did not respond to a request for comment, will become the first female athletic director in Missouri’s history — as well as the first to oversee an athletics department at a public school in the Southeastern Conference.

She had signed a four-year contract extension with UNLV in April that was set to expire June 30, 2026.

The school did not confirm her departure, though an official announcement is expected Monday.

Reed-Francois, 49, was hired by UNLV in April 2017, replacing predecessor Tina Kunza-Murphy and becoming the first Latina — and woman of color — to work as an AD at the FBS level. She made eight coaching hires during her four-year tenure, including men’s basketball coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Kevin Kruger, football coach Marcus Arroyo and women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque.

Under her leadership, the Rebels have won conference championships in women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s swimming, women’s track and field and women’s volleyball.

But the men’s basketball and football programs have foundered. The men’s basketball program missed the NCAA tournament in all four of her years and the football program accounted for 13 wins across four seasons, failing to earn a bowl bid.

The school’s student-athletes thrived, though, academically under her leadership, accumulating a collective grade-point average of 3.0 or better across seven consecutive semesters. Post-graduate employment increased from 50 percent to 75 percent, and Reed-Francois also spurred fund-raising efforts that netted “the highest annual fund total, the largest corporate financial commitment to UNLV Athletics and the department’s largest-ever estate gift,” per the press release that announced her contract extension.

“Desiree, if she wants to, she will be a Power Five AD,” former Saint Louis, Maryland and North Carolina State athletic director Debbie Yow told the Review-Journal in July. “She’s that talented.”

Reed-Francois hails from Fremont, California and went to UCLA, where she competed on the rowing team before graduating in 1994. She earned a law degree from Arizona in 1997 and began her career in athletic administration shortly thereafter at the University of California.

Other stops included San Jose State, Santa Clara, Fresno State, San Francisco, Tenneesee, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech, where she was one of four women to oversee football at the Power Five level.

“I didn’t set out to be the first of anything. I just wanted to pursue a dream and do something that I love and make an impact,” Reed-Francois told the Review-Journal in July. “I had never set out to be an athletic director, quite frankly, because I didn’t conceive that possibility of being a reality.”

