Bryce Hamilton named MW player of the week

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in victories over Colorado State and No. 4 San Diego State.

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket past Fresno State's Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this season.

He averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in victories over Colorado State and No. 4 San Diego State while shooting 55.2 percent, including 57.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Hamilton had 25 points and 10 rebounds in an 80-56 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and 11 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 66-63 win at San Diego State.

