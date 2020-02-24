65°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton named MW player of the week

February 24, 2020 - 11:25 am
 

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this season.

He averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in victories over Colorado State and No. 4 San Diego State while also shooting 55.2 percent, including 57.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Hamilton had 25 points and 10 rebounds in an 80-56 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and 11 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 66-63 win at San Diego State.

