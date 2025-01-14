49°F
Former UNLV QB, who left over NIL payments, transfers to new school

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA footba ...
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2025 - 3:54 pm

Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka will play for James Madison next season, the Sun Belt team announced Tuesday.

Sluka left the Rebels this season after leading the team to a 3-0 start. The senior transfer from Holy Cross announced his exit with a late-night social media post saying that he would be using his redshirt year and transferring again because of “representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled.”

His agent and father later claimed that Sluka was promised $100,000 in name, image and likeness payments, which UNLV and its third-party NIL collective denied.

In Sluka’s absence, senior Campbell transfer quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams helped the Rebels to a final record of 11-3 and their first bowl win since 2000.

Former UNLV coach Barry Odom often described the quarterback battle during fall camp as a close competition, and Williams said on multiple occasions that initially losing the starting role to Sluka was the most difficult experience of his life.

Sluka could find himself fighting for starting role again in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Alonza Barnett III, the Dukes’ starter last season, is set to return after recording 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during a 9-4 campaign, though he was injured in the regular-season finale.

One minute after announcing Sluka’s arrival on social media, James Madison also announced the signing of transfer quarterback Camden Coleman from Richmond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

