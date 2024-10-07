Hajj-Malik Williams perseveres during ‘emotional time’ as UNLV backup QB

Hajj-Malik Williams said teammates helped him get through some tough times after he lost the starting quarterback job to Matthew Sluka to begin the season.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) points to a first down on a run against Syracuse Orange defense during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) breaks a tackle attempt by Syracuse Orange linebacker Anwar Sparrow (12) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hajj-Malik Williams attended his first news conference Monday as UNLV’s starting quarterback.

The availability came after the Rebels’ first loss of the season Friday, a 44-41 overtime defeat against Syracuse.

Rebels coach Barry Odom and senior linebacker Jackson Woodard used the words “hurt” and “gutted” Monday to describe the defeat.

For Williams, it wasn’t the first hardship of the season.

The sixth-year Campbell transfer initially lost the quarterback battle to former starter Matthew Sluka, who left the Rebels after three games because of a dispute over name image and likeness payments.

“Very emotional time for me,” Williams said of his brief stint as the backup.

He credited senior star receiver Ricky White III and Woodard for offering support.

“You can’t fake the funk,” Williams said. “They saw in my bike body language — I’m a competitor. I wanted to be out there on the field. … Of course, I knew I was going to get my opportunity, and those guys reminded me (that my time was coming and to stay ready).”

The Rebels are 1-1 with Williams as the starter. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and one TD in his first start, a 59-14 victory over Fresno State. In the Syracuse loss, he passed for 227 yards and three TDs with one interception and ran for 53 yards and one TD.

Williams said he hasn’t found it difficult to lead the team and that the hardest part is behind him.

“The biggest challenge was being quarterback two. I never did that before,” he said. “So that was a character battle. But I wasn’t alone, and I think that’s why I got to continue to remind people: Your community is everything. And having an environment like I had to be able to call them to wipe the tears off my face. They picked me up, literally. That’s what makes me go out and play with confidence.”

Williams talked to the local media for the first time since being named the starter. UNLV didn’t make him available after either game or at Odom’s weekly news conference Sept. 30

