Pac-12 sues Mountain West as realignment drama escalates
The Pac-12 filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West on Tuesday, one day after Utah State chose to leave the latter conference for the former.
The battle for conference survival between the Pac-12 and Mountain West has moved from the boardroom to the courtroom.
The Pac-12 filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West in federal court Tuesday, hoping to vacate the so-called “poaching fees” that were part of a scheduling agreement between the two leagues.
The agreement required the Pac-12 to pay the Mountain West a fee if it added a school from the Mountain West. The Pac-12 alleges the Mountain West asked for $43 million after Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State announced their intention to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 school year on Sept. 12.
The Pac-12 also alleges the Mountain West signaled its intent to ask for more money after Utah State decided to leave for the Pac-12 on Monday.
The Pac-12 called those fees “invalid and unenforceable” in its lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California.
“The Poaching Penalty saddles the Pac-12 with exorbitant and punitive monetary fees for engaging in competition by accepting MWC member schools into the Pac-12,” the lawsuit states. “The MWC imposed this Poaching Penalty at a time when the Pac-12 was desperate to schedule football games for its two remaining members and had little leverage to reject this naked restraint on competition.”
UNLV remains a member of the Mountain West but it is evaluating its options. It could soon become the sixth Mountain West program to jump to the Pac-12.
