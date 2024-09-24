Pac-12 sues Mountain West as realignment drama escalates

The Pac-12 filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West on Tuesday, one day after Utah State chose to leave the latter conference for the former.

FILE - The Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The battle for conference survival between the Pac-12 and Mountain West has moved from the boardroom to the courtroom.

The Pac-12 filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West in federal court Tuesday, hoping to vacate the so-called “poaching fees” that were part of a scheduling agreement between the two leagues.

The agreement required the Pac-12 to pay the Mountain West a fee if it added a school from the Mountain West. The Pac-12 alleges the Mountain West asked for $43 million after Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State announced their intention to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 school year on Sept. 12.

The Pac-12 also alleges the Mountain West signaled its intent to ask for more money after Utah State decided to leave for the Pac-12 on Monday.

The Pac-12 called those fees “invalid and unenforceable” in its lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California.

“The Poaching Penalty saddles the Pac-12 with exorbitant and punitive monetary fees for engaging in competition by accepting MWC member schools into the Pac-12,” the lawsuit states. “The MWC imposed this Poaching Penalty at a time when the Pac-12 was desperate to schedule football games for its two remaining members and had little leverage to reject this naked restraint on competition.”

UNLV remains a member of the Mountain West but it is evaluating its options. It could soon become the sixth Mountain West program to jump to the Pac-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

