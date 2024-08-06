Rebels get a break from heat, thanks to Raiders — PHOTOS

The UNLV football team got a chance to practice indoors Tuesday — with some help from the Raiders — after several scorching days at the Fertitta Football Complex.

The UNLV football team got the pro treatment Tuesday, thanks to the weather forecast and the Raiders.

After withstanding near-110-degree heat in training camp practices at the Fertitta Football Complex, the Rebels were offered the air-conditioned indoor field at the local NFL team’s state-of-the-art practice facility in Henderson.

It was UNLV’s first time practicing at Intermountain Health Performance Center since a single occurrence in 2021.

“Practices have been in the elements,” second-year UNLV coach Barry Odom said after Tuesday’s workout. “For us to have a little bit of a break, to have a chance to have another good practice (and) change the scenery a little bit and go out and get good work … I’m very thankful.”

The Raiders are participating in their own training camp in Costa Mesa, California, a move coach Antonio Pierce said he supported in the interest of team bonding.

With the Raiders away, Odom said it was “just a phone call” between Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and UNLV athletic director Erick Harper that made Tuesday’s venue change possible.

Harper stood near Morgan as she addressed UNLV’s players before they started drills.

“I’m happy you guys were able to come and get a little break from the heat,” she said.

“I know under Coach Odom’s leadership, you’re going to do great things this season,” she added. “So go out there guys: Kill, win, make Las Vegas proud. I’m proud of all of you guys, and I’m just happy to really see you in our headquarters.”

Quarterbacks shine

After Morgan praised Odom’s leadership, the UNLV coach offered similar compliments to his group of quarterbacks.

Much like the Raiders, the Rebels have yet to determine their starting quarterback. Odom said that while the team hasn’t made much progress in that regard, each player has set an example for the rest of the team.

“We’ve evaluated very, very detailed, but (we’re) not even close to making a decision even on who’s 1, 2 or 3 at this point,” he said. “Those guys have done a nice job. And I think you look at the importance of that position, how important leadership is, not only vocally but body language — they’re not allowed to have bad days. So I’ve been proud of the progress they’ve made.”

On Monday, senior right tackle Tiger Shanks offered kudos to prospective starter Hajj Malik-Williams, a sixth-year transfer signal-caller from Cambpell. Amid Sunday’s 111-degree weather, Malik-Williams offered a lasting and passionate message.

“When it gets to those later periods in practice and the sun’s hitting down on you, your mind has to go somewhere,” Shanks said. “Hajj, he gave a bit of a motivational speech because we had a lot of people going down (with cramps). He’s like, ‘It’s bigger than you.’ And he just kept saying that. So that’s one thing that is like a mind trigger for me. … It’s bigger than me always.”

Different styles

Senior center Jack Hasz also offered his impressions of QB1 hopefuls Malik-Williams and highly sought-after senior Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka. (Odom has said senior Cameron Friel is also in the mix.)

“Both guys lead in their own way. I would say Hajj is very vocal: First guy in, last guy out always, talking to no matter who it is,” Hasz said. “Sluka is a big lead-by-example (player). That doesn’t mean he doesn’t talk, but Hajj definitely got a mouthpiece on him, and he uses it really well. So it’s just adjusting to that kind of stuff. Obviously, huge respect for both of the guys and a lot of trust with both of them as well.”

The Rebels have an important three days ahead, as they’re set to undergo their first practice in full pads Thursday, followed by a closed scrimmage Saturday.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.