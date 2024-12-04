UNLV center is unsung hero of offense: ‘He runs the entire show’

UNLV senior center Jack Hasz has a great relationship with quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and helps lead an offense averaging 34 points in its past four games.

UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) is lifted by offensive lineman Jack Hasz (65) after scoring on Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) celebrate with his lineman Mathyus Su'a (78) and Jack Hasz (65) after scoring a touchdown against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. UNLV won 33-25. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Jack Hasz might be the UNLV football team’s best kept secret.

The senior center wasn’t one of several Rebels featured on national watch lists in the offseason. To find him on Wednesday’s list of All-Mountain West awards, you’ll have to scroll down to the honorable mentions. When the Rebels’ go-go offense is exalted by pundits and fans, it’s not likely his name will come up. Most major statistics providers don’t even publish tracking for centers.

But a look beyond the box score shows Hasz’s impact on the Rebels is undeniable.

“He runs the entire show when we’re on the field,” offensive line coach Vance Vice said. “He gets everybody on the same page and directs every scheme we got, every protection we got. It starts with him, and then it goes to the quarterback.”

In an offense that’s averaging 34 points in four consecutive victories since a pivotal loss to Boise State on Oct. 25, Hasz doesn’t mind going under the radar.

“I’m not one that seeks a lot of attention,” he said. “I just want the teams that I’ve been on to be kind of a foundation for the future of UNLV.”

Entering a rematch with the Broncos in the Mountain West championship game Friday in Boise, Idaho, Vice said that drive from a subtle but “natural leader” gives the Rebels an edge.

“He’s hungry,” Vice said. “He knows he’s a part of something that’s never been done here, and that keeps everybody motivated.”

Starting over

It’s been a long football journey for Hasz.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native got his collegiate start at Iowa Western Community College. He transferred to Buffalo and played two seasons for the Mid-American Conference school, working his way up from a reserve offensive lineman to a full-time starter on an offense that ranked top five in its league in scoring (28.5 points per game) and total offense (377.2 yards).

When it came time to consider offers from more high-profile schools, Hasz was drawn to UNLV coach Barry Odom and Vice because they were similar to him: “Not the flashiest,” but focused on the work, Hasz said.

But when he arrived in Las Vegas, Hasz said he realized he would have to “start from scratch” to gain the high regard of the team.

“He had been successful at Buffalo before he got here,” Vice said. “For the last two seasons, I know what I get out of Jack every day — his communication and work ethic. He’s never been late for a meeting. Everything that you have to do to earn respect, he’s hit it out of the park.”

In some ways, starting over has become old hat for Hasz, who has snapped the ball for four UNLV starting quarterbacks in two seasons.

“Obviously, four in two years is never easy,” Hasz said. “At the same time, having a guy like (Hajj-Malik Williams) makes that transition extremely easy.”

Relationship with QB

Williams, a sixth-year transfer quarterback, has had good relationships with other starting centers in his career but none like Hasz.

“What separates him is how smart he is,” Williams said. “We’’ll set the protection, but then Jack will be able to change it based on what he sees in the structure of the defense. That’s so rare. It takes a lot off my plate to where I can just go through my reads because I know I’m protected.”

Ability to read and adjust like Hasz isn’t required, though Vice said “it’s not as much fun” when centers can’t.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, though.

Williams was sacked six times in UNLV’s loss to Boise State. When asked about it, Williams said the misreads were mostly his fault. Communication is a point of emphasis entering the rematch.

“If me and Jack aren’t on the same page, we’re going to have things that don’t go right,” Williams said.

Hasz and Williams have reached a level of connection that Vice likes to poke fun at, often joking that the teammates should be “married.”

“They’re almost like a perfect match,” Vice said. “(Williams) is the unbelievable leader in his own self, he’s the vocal guy. But they sort of lean on each other and rely on each other to have each other’s back. That relationship has been fun this year, just to watch it grow and continue to strengthen.”

Williams’ affinity for Hasz is clear.

“He’s a gritty player, super smart, great personality off the field,” Williams said. “He’s super hilarious. I just think he’s one of the coolest people in the whole locker room.”

Future

Hasz already earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from UNLV and is pursuing his graduate certificate. Friday’s championship game will be one of his last with the Rebels.

Vice believes Hasz could have a future in anything he desires, from coaching or playing to starting a business. Hasz isn’t ready to think of his future just yet, though. He still remembers how it felt to lose to Boise State in the 2023 conference title game at Allegiant Stadium.

“It was tough,” Hasz said. “That feeling of being home in the championship game and coming up short. It was similar this year, too. They’re one of our two losses, and we have a chance to go right our wrong.”

