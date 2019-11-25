UNLV fires Tony Sanchez

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Monday that she had fired football coach Tony Sanchez after five seasons. She is expected to conduct a national search for his replacement.

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez, center, waits with his team to take the field versus Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez leads his team on to the field before the start of their NCAA football game with Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tony Sanchez, who was the driving force behind the Fertitta Football Complex but didn’t experience nearly as much success on the field, was fired on Monday after five seasons, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a text message.

UNLV owes Sanchez, who went 19-40 and had two years left on his contract, approximately a $600,000 buyout.

It was unclear if he could coach Saturday’s noon game at UNR.

Reed-Francois is expected to conduct a national search. She has said in public and private settings she expects to pay in the upper third of Mountain West coaches, which would mean spending at least $1.6 million annually, according to USA Today’s coaches’ salary figures.

Her track record suggests Reed-Francois would like to hire a coach building his career, such as Weber State’s Jay Hill or coordinator at a Power Five program.

The new coach will be able to take advantage of the $34.8 million, two-story, 73,000-square-foot complex that Sanchez was responsible for building. That facility, which opened in mid-October, is seen as a recruiting boon that also aids player development with its emphasis on nutrition and training.

Sanchez, 45, did not have a physical complex to recruit to until this most recent class, which is ranked third in the Mountain West by the 247Sports’ composite ratings.

Las Vegas was a center point for Sanchez’s recruiting efforts, which was unusual at the time for UNLV coaches and administrators. Sanchez puts “Las Vegas” on the uniform pants and changed look of the field at the stadium by adding the famous city “Welcome” sign to the end zones and setting the yardage markers in diamonds in the form the old Stardust sign.

Now the entire athletic department embraces Las Vegas, and a silhouette of the Strip skyline decorates the basketball court at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Two big factors worked against Sanchez. He failed to put together a winning season, and UNLV still hasn’t made a bowl since 2013. Sanchez also wasn’t able to attract large crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium, though the drop in attendance began well before he took over in December 2014.

UNLV’s hiring of Sanchez made national news because he was making the leap from Bishop Gorman High School, where he went 85-5 and won the Class 4A state championship all six years. His 2014 team won the mythical national championship.

But his lack of on-field success will be another example of those who argue against elevating a coach from high school to oversee a major college program.

Three others are believed to have made a similar jump — Todd Dodge to North Texas, Gerry Faust to Notre Dame and Bob Commings to Iowa. All three coaches similarly struggled to win at that level.

When Sanchez was hired, then-athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy made the argument UNLV needed to try something different after going with a proven veteran (John Robinson), a hotshot coordinator (Mike Sanford) and a championship FCS coach (Bobby Hauck), who combined to produce two bowl appearances over 16 seasons.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.