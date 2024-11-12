UNLV football getting healthier as Rebels look to finish season strong

The Rebels could be getting some key reinforcements for Saturday’s game against San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) looks to stiff arm Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jayden Davis (11) on a run during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive back Malik Chavis (4) celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV defensive back Tony Grimes (0) smiles during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs back a punt and cuts up field past Fresno State Bulldogs defenders during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) is driven out of bounds by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Tim Thomas (26) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Finish” is the most frequently used word around the Fertitta Football Complex lately, wide receiver Ricky White III said.

“Around this time last year, we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” White said. “But we’re definitely going to finish the right way this year.”

UNLV’s football team went 2-1 in its final three regular-season games last year before falling to Boise State in the Mountain West title game and Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Rebels, down to their their final three regular-season games this year, are hoping for a better closing stretch this time around with a roster as healthy as it’s been all year. UNLV (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West) is looking to win out and return to the conference championship game.

The Rebels earned a 29-27 victory in a physical contest at Hawaii on Nov. 9, but coach Barry Odom said his team came out of the win “fairly healthy” and should be ready for Saturday’s home game against San Diego State (3-6, 2-2) at Allegiant Stadium.

“If we played tomorrow, I think we would have everybody that played in the game the other night,” Odom said. “So even though we had some injuries throughout the course of the game, I believe we will have them all back for activity on Saturday.”

Getting players back

UNLV could get a boost on Saturday with the return of All-American Jacob De Jesus, who has been a wide receiver, running back and punt/kickoff returner for the Rebels.

De Jesus was sidelined in the first half of the team’s 29-24 loss to Boise State on Oct. 25 with what was initially described as left knee soreness. He didn’t play against Hawaii, but Odom said De Jesus had a good practice Monday and should be “ready and fully clear to play” Saturday.

The Rebels’ secondary should also get reinforcements against the Aztecs after being depleted by injuries.

UNLV played without defensive backs Jarvis Ware and Malik Chavis against Hawaii. Ware has been out since the Boise State game with an ankle injury. Chavis hasn’t played since the Rebels’ 33-25 win at Oregon State on Oct. 19 due to an undisclosed injury.

Then in the second quarter against Hawaii, cornerback Tony Grimes went down with what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return.

Odom expects Ware, Chavis and Grimes to play Saturday. Ware and Chavis were full participants in Monday’s practice. Grimes was able to run Monday and should be able to take practice reps Tuesday, Odom said.

“We were down to two corners the other night,” Odom said. “You add those three, and now we’re back plus three, which is obviously a good thing.”

Senior defensive back La’Vario Wiley became a key player against Hawaii with so many injuries to his position group. He finished with one solo tackle and a pass defended.

“La’Vario came in and played a lot of snaps. He’s gotten better as the years have gone on,” Odom said. “We talk all the time about preparing as the starter because you’re a play or two away from your number getting called. … Much respect for him staying true to the process and then when he had the opportunity, he played well.”

Feeling better

The Rebels have already seen how impactful a comeback can be this season.

Linebacker Marsel McDuffie returned from a broken leg to play against Boise State. He had four total tackles against the Broncos, then eight against Hawaii.

“He’s active,” Odom said. “He’s got good speed, good strength, good eyes. And I thought he tackled really well the other night.”

Odom added that star linebacker Jackson Woodard and McDuffie make a killer combination. Even Woodard is feeling healthier.

Woodard, a finalist for multiple national awards this season, didn’t miss any games in 2023 but played through some nagging injuries in the closing stretch.

He said Monday that he learned from the previous campaign. He also credited UNLV strength and conditioning coach Jeff Fish for giving him an edge this time around.

“Personally, I take a lot of time after practice or after lifting with (Fish) to just fix my hips or whatever it is. He’s a wizard when it comes to the body, so I owe a lot of it to him,” Woodard said. “I feel definitely better than I did last year.”

Up next

Who: San Diego State at UNLV

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -20½; total 54