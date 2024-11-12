UNLV football getting healthier as Rebels look to finish season strong
The Rebels could be getting some key reinforcements for Saturday’s game against San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium.
“Finish” is the most frequently used word around the Fertitta Football Complex lately, wide receiver Ricky White III said.
“Around this time last year, we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” White said. “But we’re definitely going to finish the right way this year.”
UNLV’s football team went 2-1 in its final three regular-season games last year before falling to Boise State in the Mountain West title game and Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
The Rebels, down to their their final three regular-season games this year, are hoping for a better closing stretch this time around with a roster as healthy as it’s been all year. UNLV (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West) is looking to win out and return to the conference championship game.
The Rebels earned a 29-27 victory in a physical contest at Hawaii on Nov. 9, but coach Barry Odom said his team came out of the win “fairly healthy” and should be ready for Saturday’s home game against San Diego State (3-6, 2-2) at Allegiant Stadium.
“If we played tomorrow, I think we would have everybody that played in the game the other night,” Odom said. “So even though we had some injuries throughout the course of the game, I believe we will have them all back for activity on Saturday.”
Getting players back
UNLV could get a boost on Saturday with the return of All-American Jacob De Jesus, who has been a wide receiver, running back and punt/kickoff returner for the Rebels.
De Jesus was sidelined in the first half of the team’s 29-24 loss to Boise State on Oct. 25 with what was initially described as left knee soreness. He didn’t play against Hawaii, but Odom said De Jesus had a good practice Monday and should be “ready and fully clear to play” Saturday.
The Rebels’ secondary should also get reinforcements against the Aztecs after being depleted by injuries.
UNLV played without defensive backs Jarvis Ware and Malik Chavis against Hawaii. Ware has been out since the Boise State game with an ankle injury. Chavis hasn’t played since the Rebels’ 33-25 win at Oregon State on Oct. 19 due to an undisclosed injury.
Then in the second quarter against Hawaii, cornerback Tony Grimes went down with what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return.
Odom expects Ware, Chavis and Grimes to play Saturday. Ware and Chavis were full participants in Monday’s practice. Grimes was able to run Monday and should be able to take practice reps Tuesday, Odom said.
“We were down to two corners the other night,” Odom said. “You add those three, and now we’re back plus three, which is obviously a good thing.”
Senior defensive back La’Vario Wiley became a key player against Hawaii with so many injuries to his position group. He finished with one solo tackle and a pass defended.
“La’Vario came in and played a lot of snaps. He’s gotten better as the years have gone on,” Odom said. “We talk all the time about preparing as the starter because you’re a play or two away from your number getting called. … Much respect for him staying true to the process and then when he had the opportunity, he played well.”
Feeling better
The Rebels have already seen how impactful a comeback can be this season.
Linebacker Marsel McDuffie returned from a broken leg to play against Boise State. He had four total tackles against the Broncos, then eight against Hawaii.
“He’s active,” Odom said. “He’s got good speed, good strength, good eyes. And I thought he tackled really well the other night.”
Odom added that star linebacker Jackson Woodard and McDuffie make a killer combination. Even Woodard is feeling healthier.
Woodard, a finalist for multiple national awards this season, didn’t miss any games in 2023 but played through some nagging injuries in the closing stretch.
He said Monday that he learned from the previous campaign. He also credited UNLV strength and conditioning coach Jeff Fish for giving him an edge this time around.
“Personally, I take a lot of time after practice or after lifting with (Fish) to just fix my hips or whatever it is. He’s a wizard when it comes to the body, so I owe a lot of it to him,” Woodard said. “I feel definitely better than I did last year.”
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.
Up next
Who: San Diego State at UNLV
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBSSN
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -20½; total 54