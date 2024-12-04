58°F
UNLV moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

UNLV linebacker Tyray O'Dell (34) cheers on the crowd during the NCAA college football game aga ...
UNLV linebacker Tyray O'Dell (34) cheers on the crowd during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2024 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2024 - 4:13 pm

UNLV moved up to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The Rebels (10-2) moved up from No. 22 last week. They face Boise State (11-1), which moved up from No. 11 to No. 10, in the Mountain West championship game Friday in Boise, Idaho.

That game appears to be a de facto play-in game to the inaugural 12-team playoff.

