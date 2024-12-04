UNLV moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Rebels advanced in the College Football Playoff rankings leading up to the Mountain West championship game against Boise State on Friday.

Graney: Rebels are peaking since loss to Boise State in October

What are the performance bonuses in Barry Odom’s UNLV contract?

UNLV linebacker Tyray O'Dell (34) cheers on the crowd during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV moved up to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The Rebels (10-2) moved up from No. 22 last week. They face Boise State (11-1), which moved up from No. 11 to No. 10, in the Mountain West championship game Friday in Boise, Idaho.

That game appears to be a de facto play-in game to the inaugural 12-team playoff.

