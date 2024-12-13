UNLV to introduce Dan Mullen as new football coach
He replaces Barry Odom, who was hired Sunday by Purdue after two seasons at UNLV.
UNLV introduces its new football coach, Dan Mullen, during a news conference Friday at the Fertitta Football Complex.
UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield and athletic director Erick Harper also were in attendance.
Mullen, 52, replaces Barry Odom, who was hired Sunday by Purdue after two seasons at UNLV.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.