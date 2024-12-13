54°F
UNLV Football

UNLV to introduce Dan Mullen as new football coach

Florida head coach Dan Mullen directs player warm ups before an NCAA college football game agai ...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen directs player warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
December 13, 2024 - 11:05 am
December 13, 2024 - 11:05 am
 

UNLV introduces its new football coach, Dan Mullen, during a news conference Friday at the Fertitta Football Complex.

UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield and athletic director Erick Harper also were in attendance.

Mullen, 52, replaces Barry Odom, who was hired Sunday by Purdue after two seasons at UNLV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MORE STORIES