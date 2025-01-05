UNLV transfer portal breakdown: Who’s staying, who’s gone

The UNLV football team has added and lost players in the transfer portal since the arrival of coach Dan Mullen. Some players have yet to make decisions.

There’s a reason Dan Mullen started making calls to prospects well before he was formally introduced as UNLV’s new football coach.

The NCAA’s transfer portal is the core of a competitive recruiting landscape, and even though the window for college football players to enter it closed Dec. 28, the Rebels’ roster isn’t done changing.

All-American punt returner Jacob De Jesus offered a reminder of that when he entered the portal right at the deadline.

Highlighting an impressive group of seniors whom the Rebels were expected to lose to graduation, De Jesus appears set to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility a new NCAA ruling is providing to former junior college players.

Former UNLV coach Barry Odom announced he was leaving to take over at Purdue on Dec. 8, a day before the transfer portal opened. Now, De Jesus is on a visit to Purdue to “explore his options,” his agent, Christopher Gil, confirmed Saturday.

De Jesus caught 96 passes for 1,118 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons with UNLV while also serving as one of the top returners in college football.

“There’s definitely a possibility for him to return to UNLV,” Gil said.

But there’s also the reality that De Jesus could become one of the Boilermakers’ late portal additions. Senior center Jack Hasz, another former junior college player, also entered the portal in light of the NCAA’s unexpected ruling.

Because they were on track to graduate by the end of the spring semester, they both fall into a group described as “graduate transfers,” who are not bound within the winter window.

Athletes in similar situations could wait until the spring transfer window to make their moves. That begins April 16 and ends April 25.

There are plenty more variables that could affect UNLV’s recruiting. Players have a five-game window to enter the portal after their final game, which means that those remaining in the College Football Playoff could still pursue other opportunities.

Although portal activity is likely to continue in January, here’s a recap of how the Rebels fared through the deadline:

Key additions

Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms from Arkansas is UNLV’s latest commitment, CBS reported Saturday.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pounder previously played at North Texas, snagging five touchdowns in 2022 to earn second-team freshman All-American honors from some outlets.

He joins a group of Mullen’s new players that’s headlined by Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Colandrea made 17 starts over two seasons with the Cavaliers and passed for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. Colandrea will be expected to replace Hajj-Malik Williams, who used the last of his eligibility with the Rebels and recently declared for the NFL draft.

In a show of UNLV’s new recruiting power, Colandrea picked the Rebels after taking visits to Syracuse and Ole Miss.

Mullen seems to have found another key replacement in wide receiver JoJo Earle. Similar to NFL-bound wideout Ricky White III, Earle has shown the ability to make an impact on special teams.

Before transferring to TCU in 2023, Earle spent two seasons at Alabama, where he recorded 24 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Over two campaigns with the Horned Frogs, he had 23 receptions for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rebels are also set to welcome 6-6, 325-pound offensive lineman Ben Christman. He’s another SEC addition, although he saw limited playing time at Kentucky this season.

South Carolina tight end Nick Elksnis was Mullen’s first signee. He spent two seasons with the coach at Florida before transferring to the Gamecocks in 2023.

Significant losses

Odom did a sweep of the Rebels’ roster after the team’s win over Cal in the LA Bowl last month.

He successfully re-recruited tight ends Christian Earls and Christian Moore; offensive linemen Jalen St. John, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari; linebacker Mani Powell; and defensive back Tony Grimes.

Former Rebels offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, now the head coach at Sacramento State, also poached some less high-profile Rebels in wide receivers Timothy Connery and Damien McDaniel. He also snagged walk-on offensive lineman/fullback Sammy Norris.

UNLV also lost players to other schools. Kicker Caden Chittenden was likely the biggest loss, as the Mountain West freshman of the year signed with USC.

Rutgers landed defensive back Jett Elad, while running backs Greg Burrell and Devin Green are headed to Texas State and Utah, respectively.

Retaining players

De Jesus and Hasz aren’t the Rebels’ only unknowns in the portal. Defensive back Jalen Catalon is also potentially on the move without an announced destination.

He entered the portal after spending previous seasons at Arkansas and Texas, but there’s hope that Mullen could pull him back.

He saw success doing that with wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr., offensive lineman Toby Moore and linebacker Charles Correa, all of whom entered the portal and later announced their recommitments to UNLV.

Senior quarterback Cameron Friel was another player who decided to stay with the Rebels despite the option to transfer. The former Mountain West freshman of the year didn’t even enter the portal, despite spending the past three seasons as a backup.

“The city of Las Vegas has been my home for the past 4 years,” Friel wrote on social media. “I believe in (Mullen) and what he is bringing to our program. I’m excited for the future, I will be staying HOME!”

