UNLV wants to rewrite past as biggest game in school history looms

UNLV football coach Barry Odom said on the eve of the Mountain West championship game that his team shouldn’t be judged by the failures of past Rebels teams.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom emphasizes his point to a sideline referee against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive lineman Fisher Camac (28) elevates for a kick block attempt by the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

BOISE, Idaho — Mountain West representatives talked a lot about history on the eve of the conference football championship game between UNLV and Boise State.

The Rebels might have felt out of place as they prepare for the biggest game in program history, one that most likely will send the winner into the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

When they step foot on the blue turf Friday at Albertsons Stadium, they will be looking for their first league title in program history. And they haven’t defeated the Broncos since 1976.

But UNLV coach Barry Odom has long rejected comparisons of his team to those of the past, leading him on Thursday to reiterate something he’s said all season.

“All respect to the past history of our program — good, bad or ugly,” Odom said. “These guys don’t deserve to be judged on that.”

The news conference was held at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame, a small on-campus museum packed to the brim with memorabilia from Boise State’s success. It’s a long span that has seen the Broncos win five Mountain West football championships, including in 2023 when they defeated the Rebels 44-20 at Allegiant Stadium.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez reminded reporters of the positive history of the conference. Boise State coach Spencer Danielson and his squad did the same as it pertained to the program, expressing desires to build upon the legacy.

UNLV doesn’t have comparable glory days to reference. Instead, Odom and his players were asked about lacking experience at Boise State because the Rebels haven’t played here since 2016.

“You want to make sure that you understand the history, but also know that those things have no bearing on what’s going to happen tomorrow night. Absolutely zero,” Odom said. “What’s going to play out tomorrow is: ‘Who is prepared the best?’ ”

History that matters

UNLV has heralded its preparation for road games this season, which has contributed to another interesting storyline for Friday’s game.

One of two streaks dating to last season will be broken. UNLV is on an eight-game road winning streak, and the Broncos have won 11 straight home games.

The Mountain West will come out with a victory no matter what, continuing a unique history that Nevarez detailed.

“We have always been among the elite college football conferences,” she said.

Nevarez supported the statement by citing the Bowl Championship Series, which formerly determined the national champion. In 2004, the inaugural year of the BCS era, then-Mountain West member Utah beat Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl to become the first team outside of the initial six qualifying conferences to play in a BCS bowl game.

When the CFP launched in 2014, the Mountain West was represented with Boise State beating Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now that the playoff has expanded to 12 teams, the Mountain West is all but guaranteed to be in the field again.

Wishes granted

The Broncos and Rebels agreed that every aspect of the championship matchup is what they had hoped for.

“When you play in a championship game, you want to play the best,” Danielson said. “(UNLV) is one of the best teams around. They’ve got a bunch of talent. They play well together. They’re very motivated and driven to win this game, just like us.”

For Boise State star junior running back Ashton Jeanty, who confirmed Thursday that he will declare for the NFL draft after the season, the win means meeting expectation.

“This place has been built on winning championships, and that’s what we do here,” said Jeanty, the nation’s leading rusher with 2,288 yards.

Odom said he believes the current reality should be an annual situation as well, with the Rebels playing past November.

The UNLV delegation rebuffed a line of questioning about the 30-degree weather forecast for Friday and the hostile fan environment.

“Not at all,” senior wide receiver Ricky White III said when asked if there was another setting or opponent he would rather be playing.

The Rebels have emphasized that the drive to see the Broncos again came from a 29-24 defeat Oct. 25.

“This is exactly where we wanted to be,” senior linebacker Jackson Woodard said.

Up next

Who: UNLV (10-2, 6-1 MW) at Boise State (11-1, 7-0)

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -4; total 57½