What they’re saying about UNLV football after Rebels’ wild week

UNLV has been under the microscope the past week because of player departures, realignment and a blowout victory. Here is what people are saying about the program.

Graney: ‘Who needs Sluka?’ Not the Rebels. Not with this QB

UNLV has been at the epicenter of the college football universe the past week.

First, it was quarterback Matthew Sluka’s unprecedented departure from the Rebels after three games in a dispute over name, image and likeness payments. That was followed by the school’s announcement it was staying in the Mountain West and a 59-14 shellacking of Fresno State on Saturday.

The whirlwind continued Sunday when UNLV was ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. And now, the Rebels appear in some College Football Playoff projections as the Group of 5 representative.

Here is a glimpse at what some college football observers and those close to the team are saying about UNLV:

Andy Staples, On3.com: “I wondered at the time whether UNLV officials were OK letting Sluka walk because they didn’t think he was that much better than backup Hajj-Malik Williams, who transferred from Campbell and who worked with the first team all spring and summer. … The Rebels responded to their QB1 leaving by rallying around the new QB1 and playing their best all-around game. No one was happier than star receiver Ricky White III, who caught 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns after combining for five catches for 15 yards in UNLV’s two FBS wins with Sluka playing.”

Josh Dubow, Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP): “UNLV, Duke and Indiana are 3 of the 19 undefeated teams remaining in college football. Feels like three fourths of a classic Final Four from the late 1980s or early 90s.”

Ricky White, father of UNLV receiver Ricky White III (@RW012478): “Watching @unlvfootball come together and rally behind our new Quarterback and showcasing that type of performance in front of the home crowd was priceless considering the past circumstances surrounding the program. But it’s a testament of our Head Coach and his staff. #Respect”

John Martin, ESPN Memphis (@JohnMartin929): “Matt Sluka really thought he was gonna squeeze $100k out of UNLV when they have the second best backup QB in all of football in the building.”

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: “If (Circa Sports vice president of operations Mike) Palm and Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens really want to help UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes, do I have a proposition. My bowl projections can be extremely influential with the CFP selection committee, so for only $90,000, I will project UNLV as my highest-ranked Group of Five champion each week. Have your people contact my people to get everything finalized.”

Patrick Everson, Vegas Insider (@PatrickE_Vegas): “UNLV is among the biggest surprises in #CFB. Rebels open -4.5, already up to -6.5 vs Syracuse for Friday game.”

Caleb Herring, UNLV radio analyst (@calebherring_): “This is the first time since I’ve been in Vegas that @unlvfootball is legit the best thing going on in the City. Proud Alum #GoRebels. On to the next … Syracuse. Get your Tickets! @UNLVtickets.”

SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA): “We need to be talking more about what @Coach_Odom is doing at @unlvfootball. Pretty remarkable effect he is having. #UNLV.”

Pete Nakos, On3.com: “UNLV dominated headlines last week in college football from the fallout of starting quarterback Matthew Sluka leaving the program due to alleged false NIL promises. Hajj-Malik Williams put that in the past on Saturday. … The quarterback calmed any doubts that UNLV could compete for a College Football Playoff berth without Sluka.”

Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness): “Allegiant Stadium is now known as the Hajj Mahal.”

Matt Neverett, UNLV play-by-play announcer (@MattNeverett): “Absolutely unreal what @Coach_Odom and his staff have accomplished in less than 2 years in Vegas. Changed the entire culture around the @unlvfootball program and now have the Rebels ranked in BOTH national polls!”

