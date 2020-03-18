USA Wrestling postpones April events in Las Vegas

USA Wrestling has postponed the U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Open, which was scheduled for April 21-26 at South Point.

The exterior of the South Point hotel-casino is shown at 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

USA Wrestling has postponed the U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Open, which was scheduled for April 21-26 at South Point.

The U.S. Open includes national-level competitions, including the UWW Cadet Nationals and UWW U15 Nationals, which were scheduled for April 21-23, and the UWW Junior Nationals, UWW Futures Nationals and Masters Nationals, which were scheduled for April 23-25.

USA Wrestling is working on plans to reschedule the U.S. Open.