USA Wrestling postpones April events in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 12:08 pm
 

USA Wrestling has postponed the U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Open, which was scheduled for April 21-26 at South Point.

The U.S. Open includes national-level competitions, including the UWW Cadet Nationals and UWW U15 Nationals, which were scheduled for April 21-23, and the UWW Junior Nationals, UWW Futures Nationals and Masters Nationals, which were scheduled for April 23-25.

USA Wrestling is working on plans to reschedule the U.S. Open.

