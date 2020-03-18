USA Wrestling postpones April events in Las Vegas
USA Wrestling has postponed the U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Open, which was scheduled for April 21-26 at South Point.
The U.S. Open includes national-level competitions, including the UWW Cadet Nationals and UWW U15 Nationals, which were scheduled for April 21-23, and the UWW Junior Nationals, UWW Futures Nationals and Masters Nationals, which were scheduled for April 23-25.
USA Wrestling is working on plans to reschedule the U.S. Open.