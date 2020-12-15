Can employers force workers to get vaccinated? It depends.

The next hurdle in containing COVID-19’s spread will be convincing a large swath of the U.S. population to get vaccinated.

Designer Teresa Gittus wears a mask and gloves to protect herself from coronavirus while arranging a bouquet at DiBella Flowers & Gifts on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jon DiBella poses for a portrait outside his store, DiBella Flowers & Gifts, on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. DiBella expressed concern that some of his employees don't want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, especially because they interact with customers at the story or on deliveries. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Pew Research Center found that about four-in-ten of U.S. adults surveyed in late November said they definitely or probably would not get a coronavirus vaccine. And 21 percent of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their mind, Pew researchers found.

But some Nevada employers may not take “no” for an answer.

“I have spoken to several employers about employees that have already indicated they will refuse a vaccine,” said Thoran Towler, CEO of the Nevada Association of Employers. “Some employers, especially those that work in the medical field, are looking at terminating the employee if they refuse the vaccine. Another option is to put the employee on an extended unpaid leave of absence until the pandemic is under control.”

Talks still early

At least one Nevada gaming operator said it is beginning talks of vaccination plans. Another said it’s still too early.

“This is something the team is studying and investigating,” said MGM spokeswoman Callie Driehorst.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. spokesman Ron Reese said it is “too premature” to discuss any possible action on vaccination plans.

“Obviously, we will continue to monitor the situation closely. The health, safety and well-being of our team members has been priority one throughout the pandemic and will continue to be so,” he said.

Representatives for Caesars Entertainment Inc., Boyd Gaming Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd., Red Rock Resorts, as well as Culinary Union Local 226 did not respond to a request for comment about vaccination plans.

John DiBella, owner of DiBella Flowers & Gifts, said he hasn’t spoken to his eight employees yet on whether or not they plan to get vaccinated. It’s still too early, he said, but achieving herd immunity could give Las Vegas the ability to rebound.

“We’re all still holding our breaths until we get the vaccine for everybody. I know that some people are a little bit apprehensive, but I’m certainly not,” said DiBella. “I’m hoping that everyone will get a vaccine.”

Health care workers were among the first in the state to get the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations shipped out over the weekend after the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine late last week. The nation’s coronavirus death toll surpassed another grim milestone on Monday, topping more than 300,000 deaths since the pandemic.

Nevada’s largest employers association said the vaccine is “the best way” to get businesses back on track from the pandemic, and that if a customer or coworker gets sick because an employee refused vaccines when they are available, the business could suffer.

“I tell employers to imagine a scenario where a COVID-19 outbreak happens at work and work stops or customers get sick. If that is something that can be avoided with vaccinations, the employer may want to make them mandatory,” said Thoran.

The fine print

One legal expert says that employers can require workers to get a coronavirus vaccine, but there are exemptions.

Ruben Garcia, a professor of law at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law and co-director of the university’s Workplace Law Program, noted Nevada is an at-will employment state.

“So unless the employee can basically say that they have a religious or disability objection to the vaccine, they would probably be required to get vaccinated,” Garcia added. “And the question would be whether or not there’s a reasonable accommodation for not getting the vaccine for the employee, but the employer has a lot of latitude in an at-will state.”

Anti-discrimination laws will also come into play.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, employees who decline to get vaccinated for medical reasons are eligible to request an exemption. And laws under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, if taking a vaccine violates one’s religion, they, too, would be able to opt out.

Garcia said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would likely provide employers guidance on the topic because both the ADA and Title VII are administered by the federal agency.

Another notable exception: While Nevada is an at-will state, it doesn’t count the Nevadans who work under a collective bargaining agreement, which requires an employer to have reasonable cause to terminate the employee.

Thoran, of the Nevada Association of Employers, said he’s advising employers to look at other options before termination, including extended leave or transferring an employee to a place where they wouldn’t interact with the public or coworkers.

“Also, having an open and honest dialogue with the employee about their fears and concerns is helpful,” he said.

